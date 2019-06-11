Log in
Global International Credit : Major Transaction Provision of Financial Assistance

06/11/2019 | 05:38am EDT

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION

If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of this circular or as to the action you should take, you should consult a licensed securities dealer, bank manager, solicitor, professional accountant or other professional adviser.

If you have sold or otherwise transferred all your shares in Global International Credit Group Limited, you should at once hand this circular to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s) or to the bank, licensed securities dealer, registered institution in securities or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected for transmission to the purchaser(s) or transferee(s).

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this circular, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this circular.

GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL CREDIT GROUP LIMITED

環球信貸集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1669)

MAJOR TRANSACTION

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

11 June 2019

CONTENTS

Page

Definitions . . .

. . . . .

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

1

Letter from the Board

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

3

Appendix I

-

Financial information of the Group . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

9

Appendix II

-

General information . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

11

DEFINITIONS

In this circular, unless the context requires otherwise, the following expressions shall have

the following meanings:

"Announcement''

the announcement of the Company dated 21 May 2019

in respect of the Loan Agreement

"Blossom Spring"

Blossom Spring Global Limited, a company

incorporated in BVI on 30 January 2014 and is

beneficially owned by Ms. Jin Xiaoqin

"Board"

the board of Directors

"Borrower"

YMS Foundation Limited, the borrower and

mortgagor of the Loan, being a company incorporated

in BVI with limited liability and an Independent

Third Party

"BVI"

the British Virgin Islands

"Company"

Global International Credit Group Limited, a

company incorporated in the Cayman Islands with

limited liability, the shares of which are listed on the

Stock Exchange (Stock code: 1669)

"Directors"

the directors of the Company

"GICL"

Global International Credit Limited, a limited liability

company incorporated in Hong Kong and an indirect

wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company

"Group"

the Company and its subsidiaries

"Guarantors"

Wong Kai Cheong George and Wong Shu Luen Derek,

individuals, who are the directors of the Borrower

and an Independent Third Party

"HK$"

Hong Kong Dollars, the lawful currency of Hong

Kong

"Hong Kong"

the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the

People's Republic of China

"Independent Third Party"

Person or company which is not connected person (as

defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company

DEFINITIONS

"Latest Practicable Date"

4 June 2019, being the latest practicable date for the

purpose of ascertaining information contained in this

circular

"Listing Rules"

the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the

Stock Exchange

"Loan"

the mortgage loan in the amount of HK$100,000,000

provided by GICL to the Borrower under the Loan

Agreement

"Loan Agreement"

the loan agreement entered into between GICL and

the Borrower on 21 May 2019

"Loan Transaction"

the granting of the Loan under the Loan Agreement

"Mortgaged Properties"

the nine residential properties and car parking spaces

located in Ho Man Tin mortgaged by the Borrower to

GICL for securing its obligation under the Loan

Agreement

"SFO"

the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of

the Laws of Hong Kong)

"Share(s)"

ordinary share(s) of nominal value of HK$0.01 each in

the capital of the Company

"Shareholder(s)"

holder(s) of the Shares

"Stock Exchange"

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited

"%"

per cent

LETTER FROM THE BOARD

GLOBAL INTERNATIONAL CREDIT GROUP LIMITED

環球信貸集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1669)

Executive Directors:

Registered Office:

Ms. WANG Yao (Chairman)

P.O. Box 309

Ms. JIN Xiaoqin

Ugland House

Mr. NG Yiu Lun

Grand Cayman

KY1-1104

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Cayman Islands

Dr. NG Lai Man, Carmen

Mr. MAN Yiu Kwong, Nick

Principal Place of Business

Mr. TANG, Warren Louis

in Hong Kong:

Unit 01, 23th Floor,

World-Wide House

19 Des Voeux Road Central

Hong Kong

11 June 2019

To the Shareholders,

Dear Sir or Madam,

MAJOR TRANSACTION

PROVISION OF FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

INTRODUCTION

Reference is made to the Announcement. On 21 May 2019 (after trading hours), GICL, as lender, entered into the Loan Agreement with the Borrower, as borrower, pursuant to which GICL has agreed to grant a secured loan in the amount of HK$100,000,000 for a term of 12 months.

The purpose of this circular is to provide you with, among other things, details of the Loan Agreement and the financial information of the Group.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global International Credit Group Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 09:37:07 UTC
