Global Internet of Nano Things (IoNT) Market 2018-2023: Nano sensors, Nano Processors, Nano Memory Cards, Nano Power Systems, Nano Antennas, Nano Transceivers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Internet of Nano Things Market - Segmented by Device (Nano sensors, Nano
Processors, Nano Memory Cards, Nano Power Systems, Nano Antennas, Nano
Transceivers), End-user, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018
- 2023)"

The Internet of Nano Things market was valued at USD 6.42 billion in
2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 22.04 billion by 2023,
growing at a CAGR of 22.81% during the forecast period (2018-2023).
The Growth of Application in Various Domains Drives the Growth
of Nano Technology
The nanotechnology market has witnessed rapid growth in the last decade,
buoyed by technological innovations and their increasing adoption in the
healthcare sector. Although the commercial viability of nanotechnology
is yet to be ascertained completely, it holds the promise to bring about
marked changes in the way humans lead their daily lives. The development
of nano-machines with communication capabilities and interconnection
with micro- and macro-devices will empower IoNT, which is being
increasingly seen as the next major innovation in technology.
The World Economic Forum recently released the list of top 10 emerging
technologies in 2016, in which nano-sensors and IoNT were ranked first,
owing to the potential they hold for the future. This new networking
paradigm will have an impact in almost every industry, ranging from
Telecom & IT to homeland security or environmental protection. The IoNT
platform could offer a much more detailed, inexpensive, and effective
data through nanotechnology.
Other Key Highlights
-
Healthcare is Expected to Be One of the Primary Recipients of Such
Innovative Technology
-
United States is the Dominant Market in North America Owing to High
Adoption Rates in Various Industries
Notable Developments in the Market
-
Internet of Nano Things (IoNT) has wide applications that can
revolutionize various domains. One such application has been in
telemedicine. The cost of clinical trials and drug delivery can be
significantly reduced. The patient data can be analysed in real time
and necessary analysis can be performed in the patient reaction.
Companies Featured
-
Cisco Systems Inc.
-
Intel Corporation
-
IBM Corporation
-
Siemens AG
-
Schneider Electric
-
Gemalto NV
-
SAP SE
-
Juniper Networks
-
Qualcomm
-
Alcatel-Lucent SA
