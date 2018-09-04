Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Internet of Nano Things (IoNT) Market 2018-2023: Nano sensors, Nano Processors, Nano Memory Cards, Nano Power Systems, Nano Antennas, Nano Transceivers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 04:17am EDT

The "Global Internet of Nano Things Market - Segmented by Device (Nano sensors, Nano Processors, Nano Memory Cards, Nano Power Systems, Nano Antennas, Nano Transceivers), End-user, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Internet of Nano Things market was valued at USD 6.42 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 22.04 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.81% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The Growth of Application in Various Domains Drives the Growth of Nano Technology

The nanotechnology market has witnessed rapid growth in the last decade, buoyed by technological innovations and their increasing adoption in the healthcare sector. Although the commercial viability of nanotechnology is yet to be ascertained completely, it holds the promise to bring about marked changes in the way humans lead their daily lives. The development of nano-machines with communication capabilities and interconnection with micro- and macro-devices will empower IoNT, which is being increasingly seen as the next major innovation in technology.

The World Economic Forum recently released the list of top 10 emerging technologies in 2016, in which nano-sensors and IoNT were ranked first, owing to the potential they hold for the future. This new networking paradigm will have an impact in almost every industry, ranging from Telecom & IT to homeland security or environmental protection. The IoNT platform could offer a much more detailed, inexpensive, and effective data through nanotechnology.

Other Key Highlights

  • Healthcare is Expected to Be One of the Primary Recipients of Such Innovative Technology
  • United States is the Dominant Market in North America Owing to High Adoption Rates in Various Industries

Notable Developments in the Market

  • Internet of Nano Things (IoNT) has wide applications that can revolutionize various domains. One such application has been in telemedicine. The cost of clinical trials and drug delivery can be significantly reduced. The patient data can be analysed in real time and necessary analysis can be performed in the patient reaction.

Companies Featured

  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Intel Corporation
  • IBM Corporation
  • Siemens AG
  • Schneider Electric
  • Gemalto NV
  • SAP SE
  • Juniper Networks
  • Qualcomm
  • Alcatel-Lucent SA

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Key Findings

4. Executive Summary

5. Market Insights

6. Market Dynamics

7. Technology Overview

8. Global Internet of Nano Things Market Segmentation

9. Vendor Market Share Analysis

10. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

11. Investment Analysis

12. Future of the Internet of Nano Things Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xmrbvq/global_internet?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:37aINTERXION : Systematic Internalisers in the New MiFID...
PU
04:37aPGNIG : consolidates its position in Norway
PU
04:37aBILFINGER : delivers distribution pipeline for water battery project
PU
04:35aCUSTOMER SERVICE CALL CALAMITY ... STILL ON HOLD SEXTON : Nine layers of billing inferno and ... still on hold
AQ
04:35aHAYAT COMMUNICATIONS KSCC : Lebanese newspapers' headlines for September 4, 2018
AQ
04:34aDEUTSCHE BANK : sticks to profit goal amid expectations of exiting Eurostoxx 50
RE
04:34aMANCHESTER UNITED : José Mourinho Muddles United’s Thinking but Ed Woodward Shares Blame
AQ
04:33aARAB FINANCIAL INVESTMENT PSC : Daily Technical Analysis Report on Tuesday, September 04, 2018
AQ
04:32aKERING : Appoints Jinqing Cai President of Kering Greater China
DJ
04:31aADVANTEST : Annual VOICE Developer Conference Breaks Records
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING GROEP : ING GROEP : settles money launder case with Dutch prosecutors for $900 million
2REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand "robust" despite Brexit, profit jumps
3RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC : RYANAIR : passenger numbers up 9 percent in strike-hit August
4TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
5TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : China Firm Aims Big in IPO -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.