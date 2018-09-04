Global Internet of Nano Things (IoNT) Market 2018-2023: Nano sensors, Nano Processors, Nano Memory Cards, Nano Power Systems, Nano Antennas, Nano Transceivers - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Internet of Nano Things Market - Segmented by Device (Nano sensors, Nano Processors, Nano Memory Cards, Nano Power Systems, Nano Antennas, Nano Transceivers), End-user, and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Internet of Nano Things market was valued at USD 6.42 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach a value of USD 22.04 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 22.81% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

The Growth of Application in Various Domains Drives the Growth of Nano Technology

The nanotechnology market has witnessed rapid growth in the last decade, buoyed by technological innovations and their increasing adoption in the healthcare sector. Although the commercial viability of nanotechnology is yet to be ascertained completely, it holds the promise to bring about marked changes in the way humans lead their daily lives. The development of nano-machines with communication capabilities and interconnection with micro- and macro-devices will empower IoNT, which is being increasingly seen as the next major innovation in technology.

The World Economic Forum recently released the list of top 10 emerging technologies in 2016, in which nano-sensors and IoNT were ranked first, owing to the potential they hold for the future. This new networking paradigm will have an impact in almost every industry, ranging from Telecom & IT to homeland security or environmental protection. The IoNT platform could offer a much more detailed, inexpensive, and effective data through nanotechnology.

Other Key Highlights

Healthcare is Expected to Be One of the Primary Recipients of Such Innovative Technology

United States is the Dominant Market in North America Owing to High Adoption Rates in Various Industries

Notable Developments in the Market

Internet of Nano Things (IoNT) has wide applications that can revolutionize various domains. One such application has been in telemedicine. The cost of clinical trials and drug delivery can be significantly reduced. The patient data can be analysed in real time and necessary analysis can be performed in the patient reaction.

Companies Featured

Cisco Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric

Gemalto NV

SAP SE

Juniper Networks

Qualcomm

Alcatel-Lucent SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xmrbvq/global_internet?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180904005323/en/