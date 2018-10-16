Global Internet of Things Security Market 2018-2022 | Technological Advances in IoT Security to Boost Growth | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global internet of things security market is expected to accelerate
at a CAGR close to 49% during the forecast period. Increased spending on
IoT security is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the
market.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015006013/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global internet of things security market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This research report titled ‘Global
Internet of Things Security Market 2018-2022’ provides an
in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market
trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for
various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global internet of things
security market into the following end-users:
-
Industrial sector
-
Commercial sector
-
Consumer sector
In 2017, the industrial sector segment accounted for 42% of the global
market and is projected to decline to 40% by 2022, exhibiting almost 2%
decrease in market share.
Global internet of things security market: Top emerging trend
Technological advances in IoT security is an emerging trend in the
internet of things security market space. Various technological advances
in the global IoT industry, coupled with the evolving nature of attacks
are resulting in the development of advanced technologies and
applications for implementations in the IoT security industry. Companies
are increasingly vouching for the implementation and use of AI and big
data in the global IoT security market as they can detect any intrusion
and take appropriate counter measures against cyber-attacks. In addition
to AI and big data, companies are also vouching for Blockchain, Software
Defined Networks along with other technologies such as Edge Computing
and Digital Twin Technology. Therefore, with such technological
advances, the market is expected to witness a positive outlook during
the forecast period.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
