Global Internet of Things Security Market 2018-2022 | Technological Advances in IoT Security to Boost Growth | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global internet of things security market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR close to 49% during the forecast period. Increased spending on IoT security is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015006013/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global internet of things security market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global Internet of Things Security Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global internet of things security market into the following end-users:

Industrial sector

Commercial sector

Consumer sector

In 2017, the industrial sector segment accounted for 42% of the global market and is projected to decline to 40% by 2022, exhibiting almost 2% decrease in market share.

Global internet of things security market: Top emerging trend

Technological advances in IoT security is an emerging trend in the internet of things security market space. Various technological advances in the global IoT industry, coupled with the evolving nature of attacks are resulting in the development of advanced technologies and applications for implementations in the IoT security industry. Companies are increasingly vouching for the implementation and use of AI and big data in the global IoT security market as they can detect any intrusion and take appropriate counter measures against cyber-attacks. In addition to AI and big data, companies are also vouching for Blockchain, Software Defined Networks along with other technologies such as Edge Computing and Digital Twin Technology. Therefore, with such technological advances, the market is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

Market Outline

Global Internet of Things Security Market Overview

Market Insights

Market Sizing and Forecasts

Market Growth

Market Drivers and Challenges

Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, EMEA)

Key leading countries

Market segmentation by end-user (industrial sector, commercial sector, consumer sector)

Vendor Landscape

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Analysis of top vendors (Cisco Systems, IBM, Infineon Technologies, Intel, and Symantec)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015006013/en/