Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Internet of Things Security Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 49% Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 05:43am CEST

The global internet of things security market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 49% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912006171/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global internet of things security marke ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global internet of things security market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing adoption of cloud-based services in the IoT sector. As the devices connected to the IoT network are used for monitoring purposes in the consumer, commercial, and industrial sectors, they generate huge volumes of big data. This data is used to make significant business decisions, therefore, securing cloud-based services has become imperative. Many vendors in the market are offering product solutions and services pertaining to securing of the cloud, thereby driving the growth of the market.

This market research report on the global internet of things security market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances in IoT security as one of the key emerging trends in the global internet of things security market:

Global internet of things security market: Technological advances in IoT security

Various technological advances in the global IoT industry, coupled with the evolving nature of attacks are resulting in the development of advanced technologies and applications for implementation in the IoT security industry. Companies are increasingly vouching for the implementation and use of AI and big data in the global IoT security market as they can detect any intrusion and take appropriate countermeasures against cyber-attacks. In addition to AI and Big data, companies are also vouching for blockchains, software-defined networks along with other technologies such as Edge Computing and Digital Twin Technology. Therefore, with such technological advances, the market is expected to show a positive outlook during the forecast period.

“One of the major factors driving the market is the increased spending in the field of IoT security. Owing to the rise in the number of cyber-attacks, there has been a significant increase in demand for IoT solutions. As a result, to acquire sophisticated and security-enhanced IoT systems, companies are increasingly spending on quality end-to-end IoT security services,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on enterprise application.

Global internet of things security market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global internet of things security market by end-user (industrial sector, commercial sector, consumer sector) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The industrial sector led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 42%, followed by the commercial sector and consumer sector respectively. However, during the forecast period, the commercial sector is expected to show the highest incremental growth followed by the consumer sector.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:08aWASTE-REDUCTION INITIATIVES : A Key Part of Sustainability
PU
07:08aEFG INTERNATIONAL : strengthens management teams
PU
07:08aFUJIFILM : launches new 4K-compatible broadcast lens “FUJINON UA46x13.5BERD” and “FUJINON UA70x8.7BESM”
PU
07:08aLALIQUE : announces favourable court decision in a legal case in France
PU
07:08aBACTIGUARD : supports the World Sepsis Day, September 13th
PU
07:06aU.S. oil producers lock-in 2019, 2020 revenue as prices rally
RE
07:05aCOSMO PHARMACEUTICALS METHYLENE BLUE MMX REGULATORY UPDATE : Type A Meeting outcome – Next steps
TE
07:05aNewron reports half-year 2018 results
TE
07:05aBANK OF JAPAN : European Central Bank to take next step in tapering stimulus
AQ
07:05aChange in the Board of Directors of the CREALOGIX Group
TE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple iPhones get bigger and pricier, Watch turns to health
2AMAZON.COM : Tesla investor says U.S. SEC asked it about 'funding secured' tweet
3RAAB - BREXIT DEAL ATTAINABLE, BUT NO DEAL MEANS NO EU PAYMENT: Telegraph
4Canada's Freeland won't hold NAFTA talks, says more work needed
5APPLE : APPLE : introduces 3 new iPhones, Watch 4
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.