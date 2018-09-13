Global Internet of Things Security Market 2018-2022 to Post a CAGR of 49% Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global internet of things security market is expected to post a CAGR
of close to 49% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest
market research report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing adoption of
cloud-based services in the IoT sector. As the devices connected to the
IoT network are used for monitoring purposes in the consumer,
commercial, and industrial sectors, they generate huge volumes of big
data. This data is used to make significant business decisions,
therefore, securing cloud-based services has become imperative. Many
vendors in the market are offering product solutions and services
pertaining to securing of the cloud, thereby driving the growth of the
market.
This market research report on the global
internet of things security market 2018-2022 also provides an
analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market
outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging
trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact
the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances in IoT
security as one of the key emerging trends in the global internet of
things security market:
Global internet of things security market:
Technological advances in IoT security
Various technological advances in the global IoT industry, coupled with
the evolving nature of attacks are resulting in the development of
advanced technologies and applications for implementation in the IoT
security industry. Companies are increasingly vouching for the
implementation and use of AI and big data in the global IoT security
market as they can detect any intrusion and take appropriate
countermeasures against cyber-attacks. In addition to AI and Big data,
companies are also vouching for blockchains, software-defined networks
along with other technologies such as Edge Computing and Digital Twin
Technology. Therefore, with such technological advances, the market is
expected to show a positive outlook during the forecast period.
“One of the major factors driving the market is the increased
spending in the field of IoT security. Owing to the rise in the number
of cyber-attacks, there has been a significant increase in demand for
IoT solutions. As a result, to acquire sophisticated and
security-enhanced IoT systems, companies are increasingly spending on
quality end-to-end IoT security services,” says a senior analyst at
Technavio for research on enterprise application.
Global internet of things security market:
Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global internet of things
security market by end-user (industrial sector, commercial sector,
consumer sector) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The industrial sector led the market in 2017 with a market share of over
42%, followed by the commercial sector and consumer sector respectively.
However, during the forecast period, the commercial sector is expected
to show the highest incremental growth followed by the consumer sector.
