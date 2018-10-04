Global Intraoral Camera Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for Dental Clinics to Spur Growth | Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global intraoral camera market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The advances in technology are one of the major trends being witnessed in the global intraoral camera market 2018-2022. Intraoral cameras allow dentists to precisely perform diagnosis of the infected area. These cameras have user-friendly features, such as the small width of the camera that enables it to be easily inserted into the mouth and a single button that provides a detailed image on one click. They are provided with various USB sockets, which can be fitted in Windows, Mac, or an iPad for visualization.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global intraoral camera market is the increasing demand for dental clinics:

Global intraoral camera market: Increasing demand for dental clinics

The demand for dental clinics is increasing because of the growing prevalence of dental problems among various age groups. As per NIH, it has been observed the prevalence of dental problems such as tooth decay, has increased.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics and medical devices, “the growing prevalence of dental problems among patients aged 18-64 years is increasing the awareness among individuals. Thus, people are visiting dental clinics for treatment, which is driving the dental care market. It is also leading to an increase in the demand for medical equipment, such as intraoral cameras that are used to detect tooth decay.”

Global intraoral camera market: Segmentation analysis

The global intraoral camera market research report provides market segmentation by product (wired intraoral camera and wireless intraoral camera), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two major products, that are, intraoral camera and wireless intraoral camera, the wired intraoral camera segment held the largest market share in 2017, contributing to over 80% of the market. This is because wired intraoral cameras were the first type of intraoral cameras to be introduced in the market.

The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting for around 40% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.

