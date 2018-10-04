Global Intraoral Camera Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for Dental Clinics to Spur Growth | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global intraoral camera market to grow at a CAGR
of around 10% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005447/en/
Technavio analysts forecast the global intraoral camera market to grow at a CAGR of around 10% by 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The advances in technology are one of the major trends being witnessed
in the global
intraoral camera market 2018-2022. Intraoral cameras allow
dentists to precisely perform diagnosis of the infected area. These
cameras have user-friendly features, such as the small width of the
camera that enables it to be easily inserted into the mouth and a single
button that provides a detailed image on one click. They are provided
with various USB sockets, which can be fitted in Windows, Mac, or an
iPad for visualization.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global intraoral camera market is the increasing
demand for dental clinics:
Global intraoral camera market: Increasing
demand for dental clinics
The demand for dental clinics is increasing because of the growing
prevalence of dental problems among various age groups. As per NIH, it
has been observed the prevalence of dental problems such as tooth
decay, has increased.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on orthopedics
and medical devices, “the growing prevalence of dental problems among
patients aged 18-64 years is increasing the awareness among individuals.
Thus, people are visiting dental clinics for treatment, which is driving
the dental
care market. It is also leading to an increase in the
demand for medical equipment, such as intraoral cameras that are used to
detect tooth decay.”
Global intraoral camera market: Segmentation
analysis
The global intraoral camera market research report provides market
segmentation by product (wired intraoral camera and wireless intraoral
camera), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
Of the two major products, that are, intraoral camera and wireless
intraoral camera, the wired intraoral camera segment held the largest
market share in 2017, contributing to over 80% of the market. This is
because wired intraoral cameras were the first type of intraoral cameras
to be introduced in the market.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for around 40% share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although
APAC held the smallest share of the market, it is expected to witness
the maximum increase in its market share over the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181004005447/en/