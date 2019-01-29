Global Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market 2019-2023| Growth Analysis and Forecast| Technavio

The global intrauterine contraceptive devices (IUD) market research
report by Technavio
predicts the market to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the
period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005599/en/
Technavio has released a new market research report on the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key driver for the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market
will be the increasing initiatives by governments and non-profit
organizations towards reducing e unwanted, mistimed, or unintended
pregnancies. The IUD is being promoted as a highly effective and
low-maintenance method of birth control.
As per Technavio, the long-term efficacy and increased acceptance of
IUDs will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its
growth significantly over the forecast period. This global
intrauterine contraceptive devices market 2019-2023 research
report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will
affect market growth over 2019-2023.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Global intrauterine contraceptive devices
market: Long-term efficacy and increased acceptance
Women today are more informed about different birth control methods, and
the stigma around birth control has reduced over the years. Couples seek
to control the timing and spacing of children based on financial
convenience and to maintain the mother's health. Increased awareness
regarding the significance of family planning is leading to the
increased adoption of contraceptive methods leading to better outcomes
both for the mother and the baby.
“IUDs play a major role in contraception because they offer long-term
efficacy against pregnancy and depending on the type of IUD, these
devices may last up to 12 years. Advances and developments in IUD
technology have helped in increasing the use of IUDs in adolescents and
nulliparous women,” says a senior research analyst at
Technavio.
Global intrauterine contraceptive devices
market: Segmentation analysis
This intrauterine contraceptive devices market analysis report segments
the market by type (hormonal intrauterine device and copper intrauterine
device), end-user (hospitals, gynecology clinics, and others), and
geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW).
The hormonal intrauterine device segment held the largest intrauterine
contraceptive devices market share in 2018, accounting for about 80% of
the market. This segment is expected to dominate the global market
throughout the forecast period.
Europe led the market in 2018 with around 38% of the market share,
followed by North America and Asia respectively. Europe is expected to
dominate the market throughout the period 2019-2023.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of
all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing
client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive
research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in
existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions
within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190129005599/en/