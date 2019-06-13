Global Investments : Appointment of Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Manager of Global Investments Limited

Company Registration Number: 201900747E

13 June 2019

Appointment of Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Manager of Global Investments Limited

The Board of Directors of Global Investments Limited (GIL or Company) is pleased to announce that Ms Tan Mui Hong had been appointed as the Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company's Manager, Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited (SICIM) in place of Mr Boon Swan Foo with effect from 13 June 2019. Mr Boon remains as the Executive Chairman of SICIM.

Ms Tan Mui Hong was the President and Chief Executive Officer of ST Asset Management (STAM) Ltd from 2 May 2002 until 12 June 2019. STAM was the previous manager of GIL. Ms Tan was appointed as the Manager Nominated Director and Deputy Chairman of the Company from 30 April 2010 until 5 November 2013.

The detailed template announcements pursuant to Rule 704(7) of the Listing Manual of Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (SGX-ST), containing particulars of Mr Boon Swan Foo and Ms Tan Mui Hong are released separately via the SGXNet.

