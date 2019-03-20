Log in
Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice

03/20/2019

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Securities

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast 20-Mar-2019 17:34:41

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG190320OTHRVITH

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Wong Yen Sim

Designation

Assistant Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Purchase made by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back 31/12/2018

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase 169,629,503

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Date of Purchase

Total Number of shares purchased

Number of shares cancelled

Number of shares held as treasury shares

Price Paid per share

Highest Price per share

Lowest Price per share

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the shares

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

By way of Market Acquisition

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

Total

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution

^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase 1,704,095,946

Number of treasury shares held after purchase 19,746,500

Disclaimer

Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 10:24:04 UTC
