Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice

05/27/2019 | 06:19am EDT

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Securities

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

27-May-2019 17:16:51

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG190527OTHRLMPO

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Wong Yen Sim

Designation

Assistant Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Purchase made by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

25/04/2019

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

168,741,864

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

27/05/2019

Total Number of shares purchased

1,000,000

Number of shares cancelled

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

1,000,000

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.132

Highest Price per share

Lowest Price per share

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for SGD

the shares

132,098.87

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

8,323,000

0.4932

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

8,323,000

0.4932

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

1,679,095,646

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

44,746,800

Disclaimer

Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 27 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2019 10:18:02 UTC
