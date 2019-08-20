Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 10:18pm EDT

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Securities

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

20-Aug-2019 17:22:37

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG190820OTHRSYHO

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Wong Yen Sim

Designation

Assistant Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Purchase made by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

25/04/2019

Section A

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

168,741,864

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

20/08/2019

Total Number of shares purchased

482,200

Number of shares cancelled

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

482,200

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.139

Highest Price per share

Lowest Price per share

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for

SGD

the shares

67,076.37

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

34,501,400

2.0446

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

34,501,400

2.0446

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

1,687,648,516

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

36,193,930

Disclaimer

Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 02:17:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:27pXIAOMI : Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi misses estimates as competition hots up at home
RE
10:25pXIAOMI : Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi misses estimates as competition hots up at home
RE
10:18pGLOBAL INVESTMENTS : Daily Share Buy Back Notice
PU
10:18pRATCH PCL : Share Purchase of Navanakorn Electric Company Limited
PU
10:13pMGC PHARMACEUTICALS : Suspension from Official Quotation
PU
10:13p(RESEARCH PAPER)IMES DPS : Summary of the 2019 BOJ-IMES Conference
PU
10:08pIRPC PUBLIC : Appointment of Director and Subcommittee Member
PU
10:08pVICINITY CENTRES : Appendix 3E - Daily share buy-back notice
PU
10:08pBANK OF NEW YORK MELLON : Prospectus filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2)
PU
10:08pWESTPAC BANKING : 21/08/2019 $50K on offer for start-ups in the 2019 Westpac Innovation Challenge
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1XIAOMI CORP : XIAOMI : Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi misses estimates as competition hots up at home
2ILUKA RESOURCES LIMITED : ILUKA RESOURCES : Half Year Results to 30 June 2019
3U.S. oil firms challenge pipeline surcharge for steel tariff
4Walmart sues Tesla for negligence after repeated solar system fires
5NZURI COPPER LTD : NZURI COPPER : Corrected Scheme Meeting Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group