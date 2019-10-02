Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice

SHARE BUY BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE Issuer & Securities
Issuer/ Manager
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Securities
GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73
Stapled Security
No
Announcement Details
Announcement Title
Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Date &Time of Broadcast
02-Oct-2019 17:28:09
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Daily Share Buy-Back Notice
Announcement Reference
SG191002OTHRI2DX
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Wong Yen Sim
Designation
Assistant Secretary
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)
Purchase made by way of market acquisition.
Additional Details
Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back
25/04/2019
Section A
Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase