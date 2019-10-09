Log in
Global Investments : Daily Share Buy Back Notice

10/09/2019 | 08:06am EDT

Issuer & Securities

Issuer/ Manager

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Securities

GLOBAL INVESTMENTS LIMITED - SGXC73602341 - B73

Stapled Security

No

Announcement Details

Announcement Title

Share Buy Back - Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Date &Time of Broadcast

09-Oct-2019 17:28:10

Status

New

Announcement Sub Title

Daily Share Buy-Back Notice

Announcement Reference

SG191009OTHR45TR

Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)

Wong Yen Sim

Designation

Assistant Secretary

Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below)

Purchase made by way of market acquisition.

Additional Details

Start date for mandate of daily share buy-back

25/04/2019

SectionHARE BUYA BACK - DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE::DAILY SHARE BUY-BACK NOTICE

Maximum number of shares authorised for purchase

168,741,864

Purchase made by way of market acquisition

Yes

/

Singapore Exchange

Overseas Exchange

Date of Purchase

09/10/2019

Total Number of shares purchased

55,800

Number of shares cancelled

0

Number of shares held as treasury shares

55,800

Price Paid per share

SGD 0.139

Highest Price per share

Lowest Price per share

Total Consideration (including stamp duties, clearing changes etc) paid or payable for the

SGD

shares

7,762.38

Section B

Purchase made by way of off-market acquisition on equal access scheme

No

Section C

Cumulative No. of shares purchased to date^

Number

Percentage#

By way of Market Acquisition

52,578,900

3.1159

By way off Market Acquisition on equal access scheme

0

0

Total

52,578,900

3.1159

#Percentage of company's issued shares excluding treasury shares as at the date of the share buy-back resolution ^From the date on which share buy-back mandate is obtained

Section D

Number of issued shares excluding treasury shares after purchase

1,669,571,016

Number of treasury shares held after purchase

54,271,430

/

Disclaimer

Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 09 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
