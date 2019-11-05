Global Investments : Date of Release of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Company Registration Number: 201900747E
51 Cuppage Road #10-04 Singapore 229469
T +65 6908 4477 ∙ F +65 6908 4478
www.globalinvestmentslimited.com
SGX-ST Release
5 November 2019
Date of Release of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results
Global Investments Limited will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019 after trading hours on Tuesday, 12 November 2019.
The results will be available on our website at https://globalinvestmentslimited.com.
By order of the Board of Directors
Boon Swan Foo
Chairman
5 November 2019
About Global Investments Limited
Global Investments Limited (GIL) is a company registered in Singapore that provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of assets and economic exposures. GIL is managed by Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited.
Disclaimer
Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 10:24:08 UTC