Global Investments : Date of Release of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

11/05/2019 | 05:25am EST

Company Registration Number: 201900747E

51 Cuppage Road #10-04 Singapore 229469

T +65 6908 4477 ∙ F +65 6908 4478

www.globalinvestmentslimited.com

SGX-ST Release

5 November 2019

Date of Release of Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Global Investments Limited will announce its financial results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2019 after trading hours on Tuesday, 12 November 2019.

The results will be available on our website at https://globalinvestmentslimited.com.

By order of the Board of Directors

Boon Swan Foo

Chairman

5 November 2019

About Global Investments Limited

Global Investments Limited (GIL) is a company registered in Singapore that provides investors access to a diversified portfolio of assets and economic exposures. GIL is managed by Singapore Consortium Investment Management Limited.

Disclaimer

Global Investments Ltd. published this content on 05 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2019 10:24:08 UTC
