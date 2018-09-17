Global IoT Analytics Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Use of IoT Analytics in Healthcare to Boost Growth | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global IoT analytics market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of
over 33% during the forecast period. The increase in number of smart
connected devices is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the
market.
This press release features multimedia.
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005714/en/
This research report titled ‘Global
IoT Analytics Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of
the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also
includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market
segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global IoT analytics market
into the following end-user:
-
Manufacturing
-
Retail
-
Healthcare
-
Telecommunication and IT
The manufacturing industry dominated the global IoT analytics market in
2017, accounting for around 27% of the overall market share. This
segment will continue to dominate the market over the forecast period.
Global IoT analytics market: Top emerging trend
The increasing use of IoT analytics in healthcare is an emerging trend
in the market. The global healthcare industry is gaining popularity
owing to the presence of skilled healthcare professionals and doctors as
well as the availability of low-cost treatments. India, the US, China,
Thailand, Brazil, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea,
Hungary, Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Belgium, and Turkey are the key
centers of medical tourism. Moreover, to get meaningful insights from
big data, IoT analytics is required. These tools help doctors in
decision processes by clubbing the medical data into electronic
dashboards. They also help reduce administrative costs by enabling
information sharing with different departments to prevent unauthorized
transactions in medical billings.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global IoT Analytics Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, retail, healthcare,
and telecommunication and IT)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Cisco Systems, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
(HPE), IBM, Microsoft, SAP)
