Global IoT Analytics Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Use of IoT Analytics in Healthcare to Boost Growth | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global IoT analytics market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 33% during the forecast period. The increase in number of smart connected devices is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global IoT analytics market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 33% until 2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled ‘Global IoT Analytics Market 2018-2022’ provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global IoT analytics market into the following end-user:

Manufacturing

Retail

Healthcare

Telecommunication and IT

The manufacturing industry dominated the global IoT analytics market in 2017, accounting for around 27% of the overall market share. This segment will continue to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Global IoT analytics market: Top emerging trend

The increasing use of IoT analytics in healthcare is an emerging trend in the market. The global healthcare industry is gaining popularity owing to the presence of skilled healthcare professionals and doctors as well as the availability of low-cost treatments. India, the US, China, Thailand, Brazil, Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, South Korea, Hungary, Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, Belgium, and Turkey are the key centers of medical tourism. Moreover, to get meaningful insights from big data, IoT analytics is required. These tools help doctors in decision processes by clubbing the medical data into electronic dashboards. They also help reduce administrative costs by enabling information sharing with different departments to prevent unauthorized transactions in medical billings.

