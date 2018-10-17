Global Isophthalic Acid Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Preference for Vertical Integration to Promote Growth | Technavio

The global isophthalic acid market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 6%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for
UPR. Isophthalic acid is extensively used for producing UPRs. These are
synthetic resins that are formed by the reaction of dibasic organic
acids and polyhydric alcohols. Most of these resins are used in the
building, pipe and tanks, and marine industries. UPRs are preferred to
other resins such as epoxy resins as they are cost-effective. They
exhibit superior performance in comparison to phenolic and polyurethane
resins, and they display high tensile strength, chemical resistance,
hardness, and weather resistance.
This market research report on the global
isophthalic acid market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increasing preference for
vertical integration as one of the key emerging trends in the global
isophthalic acid market:
Global isophthalic acid market: Increasing
preference for vertical integration
The increase in raw material prices has led to backward and forward
integration by vendors of isophthalic acid to reduce the operational and
distributional costs. Various vendors are opting for vertical
integration to stay ahead of the competition.
“Companies such as Lotte Chemical Corporation proposed to invest USD
3.2 million to increase its meta-xylene production to keep up with the
demand for chemicals used for making plastic bottles. The expansion plan
will increase the annual meta-xylene production capacity at the Ulsan
plant, South Korea, to 360,000 tons by 2019 from 160,000 tons. Backward
and forward integration by vendors help improve the supply chain of
isophthalic acid,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research
on specialty chemicals.
Global isophthalic acid market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global isophthalic acid market
by application (PET copolymer, unsaturated polyester resins, and surface
coating) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The PET copolymer segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 51% of the market. This application segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 49%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, with an increase
in its market share by over 1%.
