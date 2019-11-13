Log in
Global Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market 2018-2022 | Evolving Opportunities with Cloetta & Ferrero |Technavio

11/13/2019 | 01:01pm EST

The global jelly candies (gummies) market size is poised to grow by USD 2.02 billion during 2018-2022, according to a new report by Technavio, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191113005569/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global jelly candies (gummies) market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global jelly candies (gummies) market 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 125-page research report with TOC on "Jelly Candies (Gummies) Market Analysis Report by product (sugar-based gummies and sugar-free gummies) and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA) 2018-2022".

The market is driven by the availability of a diverse product range. Also, the growth in organized retailing is anticipated to further boost the growth of the jelly candies (gummies) market.

With the establishment of several drugstores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and specialty stores, organized retailing has grown at an unprecedented rate worldwide. As gummies are primarily sold by organized retailers, vendors in the market are highly dependent on them. Therefore, the growth in organized retailing will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Jelly Candies (Gummies) Companies:

Cloetta

Cloetta has business operations under various segments, which include sales, production, research and development (R&D), production facilities, and purchasing. The company offers a wide range of gummies under its well-known brands, Goody Good Stuff, Red Band, and Candyking.

Ferrero

Ferrero operates through the brands Kinder, Tic Tac, Raffaello, and Ferrero Rocher. The company is one of the largest manufacturers of chocolate products in the world. It offers a wide range of products in the gummies segment under well-known brands like BLACK FOREST, SWEETARTS, and LEMONHEAD.

HARIBO

HARIBO sells its products in countries like Brazil, China, Japan, Germany, Finland, Turkey, the UK, Russia, and Spain. The company is a leading vendor in the global jelly candies (gummies) market and offers a wide range of gummies.

Mars

Mars has business operations under various segments, which include pet care, food, confectionery, drinks, and symbioscience. The company is one of the leading vendors in the global jelly candies (gummies) market and provides gummies through brands like STARBURST and Skittles.

Nestlé

Nestlé operates its business through various segments, which includes Cereal Partners Worldwide (CPW), Nestlé Health Science (NHS), Nestlé Nespresso, Nestlé Purina PetCare, Nestlé Skin Health, and Nestlé Waters. The company owns several well-known brands such as Nerds, Laffy Taffy, SweeTARTS, and Rowntrees.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Jelly Candies (Gummies) Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

  • Sugar-based gummies (SBG)
  • Sugar-free gummies (SFG)

Jelly Candies (Gummies) Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018-2022)

  • The Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
