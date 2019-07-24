Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market 2019-2023| Growing Popularity of Online Microlearning to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global K-12 online tutoring market is expected to post a CAGR close to 12% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing importance of STEM education. The growth of global K-12 online tutoring market is largely driven by the increasing importance of STEM education among students globally. Increasing job opportunities in the STEM fields is one of the major reasons underlying the popularity of these courses among students. Basic STEM education is essential for clearing the entrance exams to gain admission to higher education institutions. Therefore, students are increasingly joining online K-12 tutoring classes at the start of their secondary education. Overall, the increasing STEM job opportunities, coupled with the rising competition in STEM competitive exams, will encourage more students to enroll for K-12 online tutoring services during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of online microlearning will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global K-12 online tutoring market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market: Growing Popularity of Online Microlearning

Emphasis on personalization and adaptive learning will increase the popularity of online microlearning during the forecast period. Microlearning offers concise and relevant content and helps address the knowledge gap among students. Students find precise content interesting and engaging, and the information is delivered within a short span of time through the microlearning content. Microlearning also includes quizzes, games, and just-in-time content delivery. Furthermore, by offering microlearning options, K-12 online tutors would be able to appeal to a wider demographic, particularly if short-term tutoring programs are offered in conjunction with conventional long-duration tutoring programs. Therefore, micro-learning is expected to be a key trend in the global K-12 online tutoring market during the forecast period.

“Apart from the growing popularity of online learning, the standardization of tests is an important factor expected to boost market growth, as it allows leading tutorial and test preparation companies to rapidly scale up nationally through organic and inorganic growth strategies. Furthermore, owing to high competition and difficulty levels, students require regular preparation to crack these standardized tests. Such standardized tests are expected to boost the students enrollment for K-12 online tutoring services during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global K-12 Online Tutoring Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global K-12 online tutoring market by tutoring type (structured tutoring and on-demand tutoring), by course type (assessments and subjects) and geographical regions (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market and register the highest incremental growth due to the growing demand for test preparation and standardization of competitive tests.

