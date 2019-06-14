Global Kelly Drives Market 2019-2023 | 6% CAGR Projection Over the Next Five Years | Technavio

The global kelly drives market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 6%
during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
The adoption of unconventional drilling technologies with large shale
deposits has widened the opportunities for the upstream oil and gas
companies in the advanced economies of the US and Canada. Moreover,
governments of various countries are taking several initiatives to
ensure energy security and increase oil and gas production. The newly
introduced policies are attracting domestic and foreign investments,
leading to an increase in exploration activities. This will boost the
adoption of kelly drives-equipped rigs as they are comparatively less
expensive than conventional rigs equipped with top drive systems.
Therefore, the economic advantage of kelly drives will positively impact
their adoption in the continuously growing E&P market during the
forecast period.
As per Technavio, the emergence of automated drilling rigs will have a
positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly
over the forecast period. This global
kelly drives market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global kelly drives market: Emergence of
automated drilling rigs
The emergence of automated drilling rigs is one of the key trends
expected to gain prominence in the market. Rig operators are
continuously finding ways to ensure the safety of workers while reducing
the cost of extracting crude oil. This has led to an increase in the
popularity of rig automation to reduce human errors. Rig automation
involves the use of sensors in drilling rigs and associated equipment.
Also, automation in drilling rigs will further improve the efficiency of
oil and gas drilling operations. As a result, oil and gas companies are
likely to employ less expensive kelly drives instead of top drive
systems in drilling rigs. Thus, the growing emergence of automated
drilling rigs will further fuel the global kelly drives market growth
during the forecast period.
“Demand for oil and gas is on the rise owing to the rising
consumption of energy across the world. Oil and gas companies are
increasing their E&P operations by exploring new oil and gas reserves.
Thus, rising global energy demand is further expected to propel the
kelly drives market growth during the forecast period,” says a
senior research analyst at Technavio.
Global kelly drives market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global kelly drives market by
application (onshore and offshore) and geographic regions (North
America, MEA, APAC, Europe, and South America).
North America led the market in 2018, followed by MEA, APAC, Europe, and
South America, respectively. The market growth in North America can be
attributed to the increasing unconventional E&P activities, including
oil and gas drilling in economies, including the US, Canada, and Mexico.
