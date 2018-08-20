Global Keratometers Market to 2022: Analysis by Product and End-User - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The Global Keratometer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend affecting this market is the high growth potential in emerging
economies The emerging economies are expected to play a crucial role in
driving the global keratometers market. Vendors have tremendous
opportunities, including access to capital, fast mover advantage, better
economy rate, government initiatives, and improved healthcare
infrastructure, in this region.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the
growing demand for keratometers. The growing prevalence of refractive
errors among the population globally increases the demand for
keratometers, which are used to diagnose and monitor astigmatism. The
increasing prevalence of refractive errors among the population is
likely to increase the demand and adoption of keratometers.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is
the increasing competition and pricing pressure among vendors.
Manufacturers are under pressure to provide keratometers that are less
expensive to sustain in the market. However, this significantly affects
profit margins, which consequently affects R&D expenses. This results in
a setback in the development of innovative products in the global
keratometers market.
Key Vendors
-
Carl Zeiss Meditec
-
Essilor
-
Luneau
-
Micro Medical Devices
-
NIDEK
-
Reichert
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Scope of the Report
3. Research Methodology
4. Market Landscape
5. Market Sizing
6. Five Forces Analysis
7. Market Segmentation by Product
8. Customer Landscape
9. Market Segmentation by End-User
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers and Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
