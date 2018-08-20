Global Keratometers Market to 2022: Analysis by Product and End-User - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Keratometers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Keratometer Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.8% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend affecting this market is the high growth potential in emerging economies The emerging economies are expected to play a crucial role in driving the global keratometers market. Vendors have tremendous opportunities, including access to capital, fast mover advantage, better economy rate, government initiatives, and improved healthcare infrastructure, in this region.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the growing demand for keratometers. The growing prevalence of refractive errors among the population globally increases the demand for keratometers, which are used to diagnose and monitor astigmatism. The increasing prevalence of refractive errors among the population is likely to increase the demand and adoption of keratometers.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing competition and pricing pressure among vendors. Manufacturers are under pressure to provide keratometers that are less expensive to sustain in the market. However, this significantly affects profit margins, which consequently affects R&D expenses. This results in a setback in the development of innovative products in the global keratometers market.

