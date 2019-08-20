Global Knee Pad Market 2019-2023 | Rising Demand for Specialty Knee Pads to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global knee pad market 2019-2023 is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005417/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global knee pad market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The number of road accidents is rising across the world, due to poor road infrastructure and the increasing number of automobiles on the road. Most road accidents lead to injuries in the knees, elbows, and the back, including the spinal cord. Thus, motorcycle riders across the world are taking precautionary measures to avoid injuries, which has increased the demand for various protective riding gear, including knee pads. Thus, the growing demand for knee pads from motorcycle riders will have a positive impact on the knee pad market growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

As per Technavio, the rising demand for specialty knee pads will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Knee Pad Market: Rising Demand for Specialty Knee Pads

The increasing consciousness about health and safety among customers and the rising demand for innovative products in terms of technology and design have led to the introduction of several innovative products in the market. Some of the major innovations in the market include the introduction of self-adjusting knee pads, gel knee pads, and strapless knee pads. Such innovations and the rising demand for specialty knee pads will fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

“Apart from the rising demand for specialty knee pads, other factors such as the growing online retail, and the increasing demand from military and defense sector will boost the knee pad market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Knee Pad Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global knee pad market by end-user (individual and industrial) and geographical regions (MEA, South America, APAC, North America, and Europe).

The North American region led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA, respectively. However, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period, due to the growing awareness of benefits of using knee pads and economic factors such as increasing disposable incomes of people in the region.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190820005417/en/