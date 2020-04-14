Global Knee Reconstruction Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Arthrex Inc. and CONMED Corp. | Technavio

The global knee reconstruction market is expected to grow by USD 2.10 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market slowdown compared to the previous year's growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. However, healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%. Request free sample pages

The market is driven by the increasing incidence of knee injuries. In addition, the rising number of product launches is anticipated to boost the growth of the knee reconstruction market.

The incidence of knee injuries is increasing around the globe. An estimated 250,000 individuals in the US are affected by ACL injuries annually, as per the CDC. The trend of increasing participation of children in sport activities and organized sports such as football, soccer, and basketball is leading to an increase in the incidence of physical injuries including knee injuries. A higher incidence of ACL injuries was reported in skeletally immature athletes as per the NIH data published in NCBI in April 2017. This rising number of pediatric and adolescent ACL injury cases is propelling the demand for knee reconstruction devices, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Knee Reconstruction Companies:

Arthrex Inc.

Arthrex Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates the business under various business segments such as Shoulder, Knee, Elbow, Hand and wrist, Foot and ankle, Hip, Orthobiologics, and Imaging and resection. The company offers FastThread bioComposite interference screw, ACL TightRope RT implant, and GraftBolt.

CONMED Corp.

CONMED Corp. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Orthopedic surgery and General surgery. The company provides ExoShape femoral soft tissue fastener and Allograft tendons.

Corin Group Plc

Corin Group Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers orthopedic products, which are used for ankle, knee, hip, soft tissue injuries. The company provides a range of ligament augmentation and reconstruction devices, LARS.`

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical devices. The company offers RIGIDLOOP adjustable cortical system and INTRAFIX advance tibial fastener system.

Medtronic Plc

Medtronic Plc is headquartered in Ireland and offers products through the following business segments: Cardiac and vascular group, Minimally invasive therapies group, Restorative therapies group, and Diabetes group. The company offers Stratis(R) ST femoral fixation system and TriTis(R) tibial fixation system.

Knee Reconstruction Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Fixation devices - size and forecast 2019-2024

Bone grafts - size and forecast 2019-2024

Knee Reconstruction Market Geographic Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Asia - size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - size and forecast 2019-2024

ROW - size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

