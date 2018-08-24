Global LCD Color Filters Market 2018-2022| Rising Popularity of Digital Signage Applications to Drive Growth| Technavio

The global LCD color filters market is expected to post a CAGR of around 1%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
However, the growth momentum of the market is expected to decelerate due
to a decline in the year-over-year growth.
A key factor driving the growth of the market are the technological
developments in LCD displays. The display industry is dynamic in nature
as it is characterized by changing consumer behavior. The conventional
LCD displays were used in cold cathode fluorescent lamps as a light
source. The growing demand for high-resolution displays is driving
manufacturers toward next-generation technologies.
This market research report on the global
LCD color filters market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing popularity of digital
signage applications as one of the key trends in the global LCD color
filters market:
Global LCD color filters market: Growing
popularity of digital signage applications
Digital signage is an effective way of attracting customers into a store
and guiding them to different areas that increase the time spent by
customers in the store. It has enormous potential to interact directly
with customers as customized messages can be displayed to target various
customer interests and influence viewer behavior.
“The adoption of digital signage has been increasing because of
advantages such as audience engagement, elimination of paper waste,
cost-effectiveness, dynamic content control, and targeted content
display. These advantages make digital signage a better alternative to
other advertising media,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for
research on displays.
Global LCD color filters market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global LCD color filters market
by end-user (smartphone manufacturers, TV manufacturers, notebook/laptop
and PC manufacturers, and tablet manufacturers) and geography (the
Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
The smartphone manufacturers segment held the largest market share in
2017, accounting for nearly 54% of the market. This end-user segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 82% of the market share,
followed by the Americas and EMEA respectively. The APAC region will
project the highest growth during the forecast period.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
