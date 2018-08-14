Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Report: 2017-2018 to 2026 - Analysis by Product, End-User and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Laboratory
Benchtop Automation - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report
has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation
market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.
Some of the factors such as rising product innovations, growing adoption
across end users and technological advanced products due to advancements
in electrical engineering, information technology and instrumentation
are fuelling the market growth. However, misuse of the tools and
expectations of increased productivity is inhibiting the market.
By geography, North America is expected to remain dominant throughout
the forecasting period due to the growing number of biotechnology and
pharmaceutical companies.
Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories using laboratory automation has
increased over time. Laboratory automation comprises of different
automated laboratory instruments, devices, software algorithms, and
methodologies used to enable, expedite and increase the efficiency and
effectiveness of scientific research in laboratories. It is devoted to
activities such as high-throughput screening, combinatorial chemistry,
automated clinical and analytical testing, diagnostics, large scale
biorepositories with the advancements in laboratory automation.
What the report offers:
-
Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
-
Market share analysis of the top industry players
-
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
-
Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned
segments, sub segments and the regional markets
-
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats,
Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
-
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market
estimations
-
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
-
Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent
developments
-
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
5 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market, By Product
6 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market, By End-User
7 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market, By Geography
8 Key Developments
9 Company Profiling
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific
-
QIAGEN
-
PerkinElmer
-
Hoffmann-La Roche
-
Danaher
-
Agilent Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ng6p5s/global_laboratory?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180814005635/en/