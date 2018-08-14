Log in
Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market Report: 2017-2018 to 2026 - Analysis by Product, End-User and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/14/2018 | 07:54pm CEST

The "Laboratory Benchtop Automation - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Some of the factors such as rising product innovations, growing adoption across end users and technological advanced products due to advancements in electrical engineering, information technology and instrumentation are fuelling the market growth. However, misuse of the tools and expectations of increased productivity is inhibiting the market.

By geography, North America is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecasting period due to the growing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories using laboratory automation has increased over time. Laboratory automation comprises of different automated laboratory instruments, devices, software algorithms, and methodologies used to enable, expedite and increase the efficiency and effectiveness of scientific research in laboratories. It is devoted to activities such as high-throughput screening, combinatorial chemistry, automated clinical and analytical testing, diagnostics, large scale biorepositories with the advancements in laboratory automation.

What the report offers:

  • Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments
  • Market share analysis of the top industry players
  • Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
  • Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets
  • Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)
  • Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
  • Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
  • Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
  • Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market, By Product

6 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market, By End-User

7 Global Laboratory Benchtop Automation Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • QIAGEN
  • PerkinElmer
  • Hoffmann-La Roche
  • Danaher
  • Agilent Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ng6p5s/global_laboratory?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
