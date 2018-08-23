Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market - Companies
Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025"
Global laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market is
expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base
year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
The major factors driving the growth of this market are growing use of
LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, rising need for
adoption of LIMS in various industries, technological advancements in
LIMS services are boosting the growth of the global LIMS market. On the
other hand, high maintenance and service costs and lack of integration
standards for LIMS are hampering the growth of the market.
The market is further segmented into:
-
Component
-
Product Type
-
Delivery
-
Industry Type
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
3 Market Overview
4 Executive Summary
5 Premium Insights
6 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by
Component
7 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by
Product Type
8 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by
Delivery
9 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by
Industry Type
10 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market by
Geography
11 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market,
Company Landscape
12 Company Profiles
-
IBM Corporation
-
Mckesson Corporation
-
Labware
-
Roper Technologies Inc.
-
Siemens Ag
-
Labworks
-
Illumina, Inc.
-
Abbott
-
Promium Llc
-
Lablynx, Inc.
-
Novatek International
-
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
-
Shimadzu Corporation
-
Computer Solutions, Inc.
-
Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd
-
Cloudlims
-
Clinisys Group
-
Sunquest Information Systems Inc.
