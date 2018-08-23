Log in
Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/23/2018 | 07:46pm CEST

The "Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market - Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global laboratory information management systems (LIMS) market is expected to register a healthy CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The new market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are growing use of LIMS to comply with stringent regulatory requirements, rising need for adoption of LIMS in various industries, technological advancements in LIMS services are boosting the growth of the global LIMS market. On the other hand, high maintenance and service costs and lack of integration standards for LIMS are hampering the growth of the market.

The market is further segmented into:

  • Component
  • Product Type
  • Delivery
  • Industry Type

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

3 Market Overview

4 Executive Summary

5 Premium Insights

6 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Component

7 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Product Type

8 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Delivery

9 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Industry Type

10 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market by Geography

11 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, Company Landscape

12 Company Profiles

  • IBM Corporation
  • Mckesson Corporation
  • Labware
  • Roper Technologies Inc.
  • Siemens Ag
  • Labworks
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Abbott
  • Promium Llc
  • Lablynx, Inc.
  • Novatek International
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Shimadzu Corporation
  • Computer Solutions, Inc.
  • Agaram Technologies Pvt Ltd
  • Cloudlims
  • Clinisys Group
  • Sunquest Information Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6phfmp/global_laboratory?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
