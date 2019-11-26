Global Laboratory Mixer Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Avantor Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global laboratory mixer market since 2019 and the market is poised to grow by USD 281.24 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 145-page report with TOC on “Laboratory Mixer Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Pharmaceutical and biological companies, Academic and research institutes, and Other end-users), Geography (Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024”.

The market is driven by the increasing number of conferences and symposiums to raise awareness about various laboratory equipment in terms of applications. In addition, increasing customization and the development of advanced laboratory mixers is anticipated to boost the growth of the laboratory mixers market.

Several manufacturers, researchers, and scientists in the market are increasing their efforts to develop more advanced and innovative laboratory tools and equipment such as mixers. Such efforts have led to a rise in the number of conferences and symposiums to raise awareness about various laboratory devices used in diverse fields, including chemistry and biopharmaceuticals. For instance, the Lab of the Future Congress, which was held on November 13-14, 2019 in Cambridge, UK, was aimed at increasing the awareness among people, universities, and research organizations about the availability of advanced sources for life science companies. Such conferences and symposiums are encouraging vendors to launch new products with improved efficiency and accuracy.

Major Five Laboratory Mixer Companies:

Avantor Inc.

Avantor Inc. operates the business across segments such as Materials and consumables, Equipment and instrumentation, and Services & specialty procurement. The company offers a wide range of laboratory mixers. Magnetic stirrers, Shakers, and Vortex mixers are some of its key offerings.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. operates the business across segments such as Life science and Clinical diagnostics. Digital Hotplate Stirrer, Rocking platforms, Vortexer, and Tube roller are some of its key offerings.

Corning Inc.

Corning Inc. operates the business across segments such as Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, and Life Sciences. Agitation equipment and Constant temperature equipment are some of its key offerings.

Eppendorf AG

Eppendorf AG operates the business across segments such as Shop & Products, Applications, and Service & Support. Shakers and Temperature control and mixing equipment are some of its key offerings.

IKA-Werke GmbH & Co. KG

IKA-Werke GmbH & Co. KG operates its business under a unified business segment. Magnetic stirrers, Overhead stirrers, and Shakers are some of its key offerings.

Laboratory Mixers End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2024)

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

Academic and research institutes

Other end-users

Laboratory Mixers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2024)

Asia

Europe

North America

ROW

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

