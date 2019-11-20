Global Ladder Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with FeatherLite Inc. and Louisville Ladder Inc. | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global ladder market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.20 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ladder market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 135-page research report with TOC on "Ladder Market Analysis Report by Application (Industrial, Domestic, and Commercial), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing demand for extension and platform ladders. In addition, the increase in the adoption of sustainable product manufacturing by vendors is anticipated to further boost the growth of the ladder market.

Extension ladders are gaining traction in the market as self-supporting ladders that can be adjusted for length. Vendors are introducing platform ladders that are equipped with a rail guard to stabilize the user. Extension ladders are extensively used in commercial applications, especially in logistics and warehouses, whereas, platform ladders are extensively used in the construction and other industries. Thus, the increasing demand for extension and platform ladders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Ladder Market Companies:

FeatherLite Inc.

FeatherLite Inc. is headquartered in Canada and operates the business under various segments such as Step Ladders, Cross Step Ladders, Extension Ladders, Platform Ladders, Multipurpose Ladders, and Ladder Accessories.

Louisville Ladder Inc.

Louisville Ladder Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Featured products, Specialty, and Parts and accessories. The company offers a wide range of ladders including platform ladders, extension ladders, attic ladders, stepladders, and cross stepladders.

P.W. Platforms Inc.

P.W. Platforms Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Ladders, Platforms, and Stairways. The company offers a wide range of ladders such as fixed ladders, marine gangway, aluminum rolling ladders, and roll-a-fold ladders.

TB Davies (Cardiff) Ltd.

TB Davies (Cardiff) Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Ladders, Scaffold towers and work platforms, and Accessories. The company offers a wide range of ladders such as combination ladders, stepladders, Little Giant ladders, Xtend+Climb ladders, and garden ladders.

Werner Co.

Werner Co. offers products through the following business segments: Ladders, Fall Protection, Scaffolds and Planks, and Specialty products. The company offers a wide range of ladders such as multi ladders, extension ladders, attic ladders and stepladders and related accessories.

Ladder Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

Industrial

Domestic

Commercial

Ladder Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

