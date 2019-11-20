Log in
Global Ladder Market 2019-2023 | Evolving Opportunities with FeatherLite Inc. and Louisville Ladder Inc. | Technavio

11/20/2019 | 04:31am EST

Technavio has been monitoring the global ladder market since 2018 and the market is poised to grow by USD 1.20 billion during 2019-2023 at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005314/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ladder market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global ladder market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 135-page research report with TOC on "Ladder Market Analysis Report by Application (Industrial, Domestic, and Commercial), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2023".

The market is driven by the increasing demand for extension and platform ladders. In addition, the increase in the adoption of sustainable product manufacturing by vendors is anticipated to further boost the growth of the ladder market.

Extension ladders are gaining traction in the market as self-supporting ladders that can be adjusted for length. Vendors are introducing platform ladders that are equipped with a rail guard to stabilize the user. Extension ladders are extensively used in commercial applications, especially in logistics and warehouses, whereas, platform ladders are extensively used in the construction and other industries. Thus, the increasing demand for extension and platform ladders is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Ladder Market Companies:

FeatherLite Inc.

FeatherLite Inc. is headquartered in Canada and operates the business under various segments such as Step Ladders, Cross Step Ladders, Extension Ladders, Platform Ladders, Multipurpose Ladders, and Ladder Accessories.

Louisville Ladder Inc.

Louisville Ladder Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Featured products, Specialty, and Parts and accessories. The company offers a wide range of ladders including platform ladders, extension ladders, attic ladders, stepladders, and cross stepladders.

P.W. Platforms Inc.

P.W. Platforms Inc. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Ladders, Platforms, and Stairways. The company offers a wide range of ladders such as fixed ladders, marine gangway, aluminum rolling ladders, and roll-a-fold ladders.

TB Davies (Cardiff) Ltd.

TB Davies (Cardiff) Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Ladders, Scaffold towers and work platforms, and Accessories. The company offers a wide range of ladders such as combination ladders, stepladders, Little Giant ladders, Xtend+Climb ladders, and garden ladders.

Werner Co.

Werner Co. offers products through the following business segments: Ladders, Fall Protection, Scaffolds and Planks, and Specialty products. The company offers a wide range of ladders such as multi ladders, extension ladders, attic ladders and stepladders and related accessories.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Ladder Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • Industrial
  • Domestic
  • Commercial

Ladder Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 - 2023)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


