Global Laparoscopic Devices Market 2019-2023| Increasing Popularity of MI Techniques to Boost Demand| Technavio

analysts forecast the global laparoscopic devices market to grow at a
CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest
market research report. The growth momentum of the market is expected to
accelerate in the year-over-year growth.
The growing popularity of robot-assisted laparoscopic surgery is one of
the major trends being witnessed in the global
laparoscopic devices market 2019-2023. Laparoscopic surgery is
an MI surgical procedure that allows surgeons to perform complex
procedures using laparoscopes and instruments. In recent years, robotic
laparoscopic surgery is gaining momentum among healthcare centers
because of the increasing advances in visualization, improved ergonomics
and instrumentation. Robot-assisted systems have significantly improved
surgical outcomes and reduced recovery time, which is increasing its
usage and thus, driving the growth of the market.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global laparoscopic devices market is the increasing
popularity of MI techniques:
Global laparoscopic devices market: Increasing
popularity of MI techniques
Healthcare providers have encouraged the shift from traditional open
surgeries to MI techniques because open surgeries are more painful and
require a long hospital stay compared with MI techniques. Laparoscopic
surgery has various advantages over open surgical procedures, including
high success rates, low medical expenses, and short hospital stays which
increase the demand for MI procedures and contribute to market growth.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “The awareness of MI
techniques among healthcare providers are increasing. Thus, vendors are
innovating and introducing several laparoscopic instruments and
accessories. For instance, Stryker offers laparoscopes with sapphire and
rod lens technology for detailed identification and superior
transmission, which maximizes the image quality. The increase in
development and introduction of such laparoscopic devices is expected to
drive the adoption of these devices, thereby contributing to the market
growth.”
Global laparoscopic devices market:
Segmentation analysis
The global laparoscopic devices market research report provides market
segmentation by product (instruments and accessories and laparoscopes)
and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth
analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including
drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting
for close to 47% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively.
The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing
popularity of MI techniques and high growth potential in emerging
economies
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181231005089/en/