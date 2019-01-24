Global Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope Market to Surpass US$ 130.2 Million by 2026

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global laser indirect
ophthalmoscope market was valued at US$ 89.5 million in 2017 and is
projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period
(2018–2026).
Key Trends and Analysis of the Laser Indirect Ophthalmoscope Market:
Leading manufacturers such as Heine Optotechnik GmbH, Keeler Ltd.,
Iridex Corporation, Lumenis Ltd, and others offer technologically
advanced laser indirect ophthalmoscope in the market, in order to
facilitate better ophthalmic care at the basic healthcare management
level. For instance, Iridex Corporation offers TruFocus optical system
for great working distance and diagnostic capabilities with dual
wavelength capabilities. Moreover, Lumenis Ltd offers Smart LIO
multiwavelength system in the market, which is compatible with multiple
Lumenis photo coagulators and other ophthalmic instruments.
Indirect ophthalmoscopes offered by Keeler Ltd. are available with video
capture facilities such as Vantage Plus LED Digital indirect
ophthalmoscope. Many other indirect ophthalmoscopes available in the
market have technological advantages and features such as compact
design, lightweight, wireless connectivity, and others. Presence of
variety of options for ophthalmic practitioners, frequent technological
advancements, and increasing need of such instruments in basic
ophthalmic care are expected to drive growth of the global laser
indirect ophthalmoscope market.
Product launches and regulatory approvals of new laser indirect
ophthalmoscope is expected to boost the global laser indirect
ophthalmoscope market growth over the forecast period. For instance,
Iridex Corporation announced introduction of its updated TruFocus laser
indirect ophthalmoscope (LIO) premier laser accessory following the U.S.
Food & Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance in 2018. The TruFocus
LIO Premiere is a light combination and reflection viewing system
designed to be used with the Iridex retina laser system. Furthermore,
regulatory support from regional regulatory bodies such as the U.S. FDA
oversee the laser indirect ophthalmoscope and other medical devices
marketing approvals, and post marketing surveillance on such medical
devices. These factors are expected to boost the global laser indirect
ophthalmoscope market growth over the forecast period.
Rising prevalence of certain ophthalmic diseases such as peripheral
neovascularization, lattice degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy is
expected to boost growth of global laser indirect ophthalmoscope market
over the forecast period. For instance, according to the Royal National
Institute of Blind People (RNIB), over 5.7 million people are suffering
from sight-threatening eye conditions in the U.K. in 2014. Moreover, 2
million individuals were suffering from sight loss in 2016, which is
expected to increase to over 2.7 million individuals by 2030. Moreover,
according to the Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) data
findings, in 2014, around 350,000 people were registered as blind or
partially sighted. Increasing healthcare expenditures for treatment of
sight loss, blindness, and sight-threatening conditions are expected to
propel demand for basic eye care and examination, thereby propelling
demand for necessary equipment such as laser indirect ophthalmoscopes
over the forecast period.
Key Market Takeaways:
The global laser indirect ophthalmoscope market is expected to exhibit
a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing
demand for basic ophthalmic care in developed as well as emerging
economies along with various product offerings by leading players
Manufacturers are focused on providing technologically advanced
products by taking cost sensitivity in developing regions such as Asia
Pacific and Latin America into consideration
North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global
laser indirect ophthalmoscope market over the forecast period, owing
to product launches and potential customer base
Major players operating in the global laser indirect ophthalmoscope
market include Ellex Medical Lasers Ltd, Iridex Corporation, Alcon,
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Lumenis Ltd., Topcon Medical Laser System,
Nidek Co. Inc., Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, Heine Optotechnik GmbH,
and Keeler Ltd.
