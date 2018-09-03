Global Laser based Gas Analyzers Market Forecasts to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Laser based Gas Analyzers Market, Forecasts to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research analyzes the global trends in the laser based gas analyzer market across industries such as oil & gas, process, environmental, and pharma.

The growing need for energy is driving oil & gas exploration, and boosting the demand for laser based gas analyzers. Also, environmental regulations in various countries are driving demand for laser based gas analyzers as they are less expensive than traditional techniques, requiring minimum maintenance.

The techniques involved include:

Tuneable diode laser spectroscopy (TDLS)

Raman spectroscopy (RA)

Cavity ring down spectroscopy (CRDS)

Quantum cascade laser spectroscopy (QCLS)

The study provides the overall market size of each segment for 2017 and a revenue breakdown by geography, technique, and vertical markets. It focuses on the various market dynamics, challenges, Mega Trends, market trends, product analysis, and other factors that are likely to drive market growth.

The base year of the study is 2017, with forecasts up to 2024. It offers a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape with market shares (only at the global level) and SWOT analysis of top companies. The research, however, does not provide information on unit shipments. It will present key market participants with business intelligence to help them understand the future of the laser based gas analyzers in the industry verticals covered.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow for, and at what rate?

Which laser based analysis techniques present major growth opportunities?

How will the structure of the market change with time?

Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs, or is additional development needed?

Are the vendors in the space ready to make the most of the market opportunities alone, or do they need partnerships to take their business to the next level?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Overview

3. Regulations And Directives

4. Drivers And Restraints-Total Laser Based Gas Analyzers Market

5. Forecast And Trends-Total Laser Based Gas Analyzers Market

6. Market Share And Competitive Analysis-Total Laser Based Gas Analyzers Market

7. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action

8. Mega Trends And Industry Convergence Implications

9. TDLS Segment Analysis

10. RA Segment Analysis

11. QCLS Segment Analysis

12. CRDS Segment Analysis

13. North America Analysis

14. Europe Analysis

15. Asia-Pacific Analysis

16. Row Analysis

17. The Last Word

18. Appendix

For more information about this report, visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bb8r23/global_laser?w=4.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180903005266/en/