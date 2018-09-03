Global Laser based Gas Analyzers Market Forecasts to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
This research analyzes the global trends in the laser based gas analyzer
market across industries such as oil & gas, process, environmental, and
pharma.
The growing need for energy is driving oil & gas exploration, and
boosting the demand for laser based gas analyzers. Also, environmental
regulations in various countries are driving demand for laser based gas
analyzers as they are less expensive than traditional techniques,
requiring minimum maintenance.
The techniques involved include:
-
Tuneable diode laser spectroscopy (TDLS)
-
Raman spectroscopy (RA)
-
Cavity ring down spectroscopy (CRDS)
-
Quantum cascade laser spectroscopy (QCLS)
The study provides the overall market size of each segment for 2017 and
a revenue breakdown by geography, technique, and vertical markets. It
focuses on the various market dynamics, challenges, Mega Trends, market
trends, product analysis, and other factors that are likely to drive
market growth.
The base year of the study is 2017, with forecasts up to 2024. It offers
a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape with market shares
(only at the global level) and SWOT analysis of top companies. The
research, however, does not provide information on unit shipments. It
will present key market participants with business intelligence to help
them understand the future of the laser based gas analyzers in the
industry verticals covered.
Key Issues Addressed
-
Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow for, and at
what rate?
-
Which laser based analysis techniques present major growth
opportunities?
-
How will the structure of the market change with time?
-
Are the products/services offered today meeting customer needs, or is
additional development needed?
-
Are the vendors in the space ready to make the most of the market
opportunities alone, or do they need partnerships to take their
business to the next level?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Overview
3. Regulations And Directives
4. Drivers And Restraints-Total Laser Based Gas Analyzers Market
5. Forecast And Trends-Total Laser Based Gas Analyzers Market
6. Market Share And Competitive Analysis-Total Laser Based Gas Analyzers
Market
7. Growth Opportunities And Companies To Action
8. Mega Trends And Industry Convergence Implications
9. TDLS Segment Analysis
10. RA Segment Analysis
11. QCLS Segment Analysis
12. CRDS Segment Analysis
13. North America Analysis
14. Europe Analysis
15. Asia-Pacific Analysis
16. Row Analysis
17. The Last Word
18. Appendix
