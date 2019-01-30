Global Latex Mattress Market 2019-2023| Introduction of Smart Features in Latex Mattresses to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global latex mattress market is expected to post a CAGR of close to
12% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
The presence of a highly-developed retail industry in developed
countries such as the US and the UK is expected to drive the global
latex mattress market. Large organized retail stores offer the option of
selecting among several brands under one roof. It enables consumers to
compare and differentiate brands over features such as quality, price,
and comfort level. These stores also stock furnishings and other home
decor products, encouraging customers to purchase additional products.
The sale of latex mattresses through the offline retail channel is
growing with the shift in consumer preference from traditional to modern
retail channels. This will have a positive impact on the sales numbers
of manufacturers and retailers of branded mattresses in the market.
As per Technavio, the introduction of smart features in latex mattresses
will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth
significantly over the forecast period. This global
latex mattress market 2019-2023 research report also
analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect
market growth over 2019-2023.
Global latex mattress market: Introduction of
smart features in latex mattresses
A smart mattress comprises features such as sleep monitoring systems.
These systems use sensors located under the mattress to track sleeping
hours, sleep movements, and other vital records of the user. Such
mattresses are characterized by distant operability, automatic angle
adjustments, and alarm-setting features. The incorporation of smart
features in latex mattresses improves convenience, comfort, and the
overall sleeping experience of the user. The launch of smart mattresses
will increase the demand, thereby also contributing to the growth of the
global latex mattresses market.
“Apart from the introduction of smart features in latex mattresses,
the growth of the real estate and construction industry in the APAC
region will boost the growth of the global market,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio.
Global latex mattress market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global latex mattress market by
distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions
(APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America,).
The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America,
Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period,
the APAC region is expected to maintain its lead and register the
highest incremental growth. This can be attributed to the increase in
the reach of global players through well-developed distribution networks.
