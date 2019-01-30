Global Latex Mattress Market 2019-2023| Introduction of Smart Features in Latex Mattresses to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global latex mattress market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 12% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005552/en/

Technavio has released a new market research report on the global latex mattress market for the period 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The presence of a highly-developed retail industry in developed countries such as the US and the UK is expected to drive the global latex mattress market. Large organized retail stores offer the option of selecting among several brands under one roof. It enables consumers to compare and differentiate brands over features such as quality, price, and comfort level. These stores also stock furnishings and other home decor products, encouraging customers to purchase additional products. The sale of latex mattresses through the offline retail channel is growing with the shift in consumer preference from traditional to modern retail channels. This will have a positive impact on the sales numbers of manufacturers and retailers of branded mattresses in the market.

As per Technavio, the introduction of smart features in latex mattresses will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global latex mattress market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global latex mattress market: Introduction of smart features in latex mattresses

A smart mattress comprises features such as sleep monitoring systems. These systems use sensors located under the mattress to track sleeping hours, sleep movements, and other vital records of the user. Such mattresses are characterized by distant operability, automatic angle adjustments, and alarm-setting features. The incorporation of smart features in latex mattresses improves convenience, comfort, and the overall sleeping experience of the user. The launch of smart mattresses will increase the demand, thereby also contributing to the growth of the global latex mattresses market.

“Apart from the introduction of smart features in latex mattresses, the growth of the real estate and construction industry in the APAC region will boost the growth of the global market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global latex mattress market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global latex mattress market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geographical regions (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, South America,).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its lead and register the highest incremental growth. This can be attributed to the increase in the reach of global players through well-developed distribution networks.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190130005552/en/