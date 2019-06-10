Global Latex Mattress Market 2019-2023 | Introduction of Smart Mattresses to Boost the Market | Technavio

A new market research study by Technavio on the global
latex mattress market projects the market to grow at a
CAGR of close to 12% during the period 2019-2023. This research report
provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue, top
drivers, and emerging market trends. It also includes detailed insights
and forecasts for all the market segments across different geographies.
Highly developed offline retail sector in developed countries
With rising brand consciousness, the value and penetration of the
organized retail segment is increasing significantly. The organized
retail sector allows consumers to explore several brands and compare
them over several parameters, such as quality, price, and comfort. This
helps customers in making informed purchase decisions. Moreover, a shift
in consumer preference from traditional to modern retail channels such
as specialty store is increasing the sale of latex mattresses through
offline retail channels. This will have a positive impact on the
manufacture and retail of branded mattresses in the market.
Introduction of smart mattresses
Smart mattresses that comprise of technologically-advanced features such
as sleep monitoring systems are gaining immense popularity worldwide.
Sensors located under the mattress track sleeping hours, sleep
movements, and other vital records of the user. Such mattresses are
characterized by distant operability, automatic angle adjustments, and
alarm-setting features. The incorporation of smart features in latex
mattresses helps to improve convenience, comfort, and the overall
sleeping experience of the user. Thus, the launch of smart mattresses
will increase the total demand for mattresses, thereby contributing to
the growth of the global latex mattresses market.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “Apart from the
introduction of smart mattresses, several other factors such as the
growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses, the need for multifunctional
beds will have a significant impact on the growth of the latex mattress
market size during the forecast period.”
Low adoption rates in developing countries
The latex mattress market is witnessing significant growth in developed
countries. However, the market scenario is different in developing
countries of MEA, APAC, and South America due to low purchasing power
and the lack of awareness. Moreover, the lower population density in
rural areas compared with the urban in developing countries limits the
sales of lifestyle products, which are considered superfluous when
financial resources are limited. However, latex mattress companies are
constantly striving to boost sales and expand their presence in
developing countries, which will positively impact the growth of the
latex mattress market during the forecast period.
Top players in the global latex mattress market:
-
Brentwood Home
-
Kingsdown
-
Organic Mattresses
-
Restonic
-
Serta Simmons Bedding
Some of the key topics covered in the global
latex mattress market include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
