Global Leaders of International Coach Federation (ICF) to Visit Central Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 21, 2019, the Central Florida chapter of ICF, the world's largest professional coaching association, welcomes ICF's Global CEO Magdalena Mook and the Board of Trustees of the organization's nonprofit Foundation. Hosted at Tampa's Centre Club, the event starts at 6:30 pm and includes dinner. Business leaders and professional coaches are welcome to attend and hear Magdalena's vision for the future of ICF, and the development of the coaching profession. Attendees will also engage with the Foundation's Board of Trustees to learn how the organization is igniting social progress through pro-bono coaching efforts.

This is an outstanding opportunity to gain deeper understanding of the impact of and return on investment gained from partnering with a professional coach. In addition, participants will learn how ICF is elevating the bar for the coaching profession by ensuring quality, competence and ethical practice among its member coaches. Ample time will be allotted for participants' questions and answers.

About ICF Central Florida

ICFCF is a not-for-profit organization of professional coaches, committed to advancing the coaching profession in Central Florida, covering Tampa Bay and Greater Orlando. We are a Charter Chapter of the International Coach Federation, the world's largest association for professional coaches with more than 30,000 members worldwide. We make an impact for individuals and organizations by inspiring and changing lives personally and professionally.

