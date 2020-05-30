Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Leading Institutions Took Stakes in Yeahka, Showing Confidence in Its Long-Term Prospects

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/30/2020 | 09:41am EDT

YEAHKA LIMITED, China’s leading payment and business service technology platform commences trading on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited on June 1st 2020, under the stock code of 9923. CLSA, Nomura and ABCI are the joint sponsors.

The total number of offer shares under the global offering amounts to 98,724,000 shares, priced at the top of the range at HK$16.64 per share. The shares initially offered under the International Offering have been significantly over-subscribed by approximately 12 times, while the shares initially offered under the Hong Kong Public Offering have been significantly over-subscribed as well. The total number of valid applications was approximately 641 times of the total number of Hong Kong offer shares initially available for subscription under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

Sources from the investment bank said, numerous global leading long-term funds, sovereign wealth funds and well-known strategic investors including Capital Group, Blackrock, Fidelity, China Investment Corporation, Hillhouse and CCBI have actively participated in the subscription of Yeahka’s international offering. Recruit Holdings, one of the largest Internet giant in Japan, is the cornerstone investor of the global offering, and Tencent continues to be one of the strategic shareholder of Yeahka.

Adhering the mission of continuously creating value for merchants and consumers, Yeahka provides payment and business services to them. According to Oliver Wyman, Yeahka is the second largest non-bank independent QR code payment service provider in China with approximately 14.0% market share in terms of number of transactions in 2019.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
10:54aIndonesia sets export levy on crude palm oil at $55 per tonne
RE
10:47aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Italy court rules Uber food delivery riders were exploited
AQ
10:36aDESERT MOUNTAIN ENERGY : Announces Private Placement
AQ
10:31aTempus Launches COVID-19-Specific Clinical and Research Initiatives for Oncology
GL
10:15aTHE HOTTEST ITEM ON TAKEOUT MENUS : Leftovers
DJ
10:06aAFCON : I Almost Quit Coaching After Keshi's Death - - Former Assistant Coach
AQ
09:41aPAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL AIRLINES : CEO PIA briefs President on investigation into plane crash - Press Note issued by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
AQ
09:41aGlobal Leading Institutions Took Stakes in Yeahka, Showing Confidence in Its Long-Term Prospects
BU
09:24aVISION GROUP HOLDINGS : Announces Voluntary Reorganization In U.S. Under Chapter 11
PR
08:14aPAKISTAN STOCK EXCHANGE : to import remdesivir from Bangladesh
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street ends mostly higher as U.S.-China spat simmers
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : VW Bets Big on China Electric Cars, Batteries
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : cutting 13 top jobs, adding international flights in July
4ALPHABET INC. : ALPHABET : Google postpones Android 11 unveiling amid U.S. protests
5ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: Zoom plans to roll out strong encryption for paying customers

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group