Global Lime Market 2018-2022| Rising Use of Lime for Soil Stabilization to Drive Growth| Technavio

The global lime market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 2%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing focus on
wastewater recycling. Hydrate lime finds extensive applications, as a
coagulant and a flocculant, in industrial and municipal wastewater
treatment plants. There is growing concern about pollution caused by
industries by way of harmful emissions and ineffective wastewater
treatment. With countries such as China, the US, and countries in
Western Europe imposing stringent regulations on industrial wastewater
disposal, lime is finding significant applications in wastewater
treatment and recycling.
This market research report on the global
lime market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the
forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
In this report, Technavio highlights the rising use of lime for soil
stabilization as one of the key emerging trends in the global lime
market:
Global lime market: Rising use of lime for soil
stabilization
Several countries such as India, Australia, and Ethiopia are investing
in the use of lime for soil stabilization, owing to the growing emphasis
on agriculture, especially in APAC and Africa. Growing global population
and rapid depletion of freshwater resources have impacted the texture
and quality of soil in agriculture, subsequently affecting yield.
“Along with fertilizers, countries are encouraging farmers to opt for
liming to improve soils stability and maximize agricultural yields.
Initiatives such as the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development
Program and the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program are
attracting private and public funding for soil treatment and liming,
which helps in reducing the acidity of soil and brings about yield
maximization,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on
metals and minerals.
Global lime market: Segmentation analysis
This market research report segments the global lime market by product
(hydrated lime and quick lime) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and
the Americas).
The hydrated lime segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 62% of the market. This product segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 56%. This
region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.
