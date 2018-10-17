Global Lime Market 2018-2022| Rising Use of Lime for Soil Stabilization to Drive Growth| Technavio

The global lime market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 2% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the growing focus on wastewater recycling. Hydrate lime finds extensive applications, as a coagulant and a flocculant, in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment plants. There is growing concern about pollution caused by industries by way of harmful emissions and ineffective wastewater treatment. With countries such as China, the US, and countries in Western Europe imposing stringent regulations on industrial wastewater disposal, lime is finding significant applications in wastewater treatment and recycling.

This market research report on the global lime market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the rising use of lime for soil stabilization as one of the key emerging trends in the global lime market:

Global lime market: Rising use of lime for soil stabilization

Several countries such as India, Australia, and Ethiopia are investing in the use of lime for soil stabilization, owing to the growing emphasis on agriculture, especially in APAC and Africa. Growing global population and rapid depletion of freshwater resources have impacted the texture and quality of soil in agriculture, subsequently affecting yield.

“Along with fertilizers, countries are encouraging farmers to opt for liming to improve soils stability and maximize agricultural yields. Initiatives such as the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Program and the Global Agriculture and Food Security Program are attracting private and public funding for soil treatment and liming, which helps in reducing the acidity of soil and brings about yield maximization,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on metals and minerals.

Global lime market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global lime market by product (hydrated lime and quick lime) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The hydrated lime segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 62% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 56%. This region is expected to dominate the market through 2022.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

