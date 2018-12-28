Global Linear Motion Systems Market 2018-2022 | Increasing Demand for Automated Material Handling to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio’s global linear motion systems market research report
forecasts the market to grow at a CAGR of over 7% during the
forecast period.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181228005114/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global linear motion systems market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The growing adoption of linear motion systems with electromechanical
actuators will be one of the major trends in the global
linear motion systems market during 2018-2022. There will
be an increase in the adoption of linear motion systems, which
incorporate electromechanical actuators because of the advantages
offered by them in terms of energy efficiency, safety, and motion
control. Modern industrial processes comprise microprocessors and
programmable controllers. This makes it easier to incorporate
electromechanical actuators in the whole system.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the critical drivers for the
global linear motion systems market is the increase in demand for
automated material handling in the industrial sector:
Global linear motion systems market: Increase
in demand for automated material handling in the industrial sector
The industrial players have been increasingly emphasizing on
manufacturing operations and exploring cost-cutting opportunities in
material handling through lean management principles. There is an
increasing focus on speeding up the cash cycle while improving customer
satisfaction, which has necessitated the adoption of automated material
handling operations that will impact various aspects of material
handling, including loading.
According to a senior research analyst at Technavio, “There has been
an increase in the adoption of linear motion systems for applications
such as transportation and positioning of workpieces and materials,
owing to their efficiency when compared with traditional components such
as belt systems, chains, and rollers. The advantages offered by linear
motion systems in terms of accuracy, speed, and ability to carry out
individual and synchronized movements are expected to generate demand
from various end-user segments.”
Global linear motion systems market:
Segmentation analysis
This global linear motion systems market analysis report provides market
segmentation by application (material handling equipment, machine tools,
and robots), by product (single-axis linear motion systems and
multi-axis linear motion systems), and by region (the Americas, APAC,
and EMEA). This report provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent
factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities,
trends, and industry-specific challenges.
Of the two major products, the single-axis linear motion systems segment
held the largest linear motion systems market share in 2017,
contributing to over 61% of the market. This product segment will
dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2017, accounting
for more than 46% share. It was followed by EMEA and the Americas
respectively. The APAC region is expected to dominate the market
throughout the period 2018-2022.
