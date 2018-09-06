Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018-2030 - By Application, Sample Type (Blood, Urine), Biomarker Type (CTC, ctDNA, Exosomes) & Technology (NGS, PCR) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Liquid
Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By
Sample Type (Blood, Urine) By Biomarker Type (CTC, ctDNA, Exosomes), By
Technology (NGS, PCR), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2030"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global liquid biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 5.96
billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.
Enhanced view of tumor provided by liquid biopsy technology is estimated
to augment the market in coming years.
While tissue biopsies have been standard for cancer diagnosis for past
several year, their highly invasive nature and frequently associated
complications have been major concerns. Moreover, these biopsies lead to
high expenditure being incurred by patients. Liquid biopsies, on the
other hand, offer a less invasive methodology along with high
effectiveness.
Thus, there are a number of key private organizations involved in
rigorous R&D activities for liquid biopsy test development and it is
only a matter of time before these procedures grow in prominence in
diagnostic paraphernalia of oncologists and pathologists.
Companies engaged in R&D and commercialization of these products include
Pathway Genomics; Natera Inc.; Epic Sciences; Illumina; Foundation
Medicine; Roche; LabCorp; and Sequenom
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Liquid Biopsy Market Variables, Trends& Scope
Chapter 4 Liquid Biopsy Application Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 5 Liquid Biopsy Sample Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 6 Liquid Biopsy Biomarker Type Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 7 Liquid Biopsy Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis
Chapter 8 Liquid Biopsy: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by
Application, Sample-Type, Biomarker & Technology
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
-
Vermillion, Inc.
-
Genomic Health, Inc.
-
Foundation Medicine, Inc.
-
Biocept, Inc.
-
Myriad Genetics, Inc.
-
OncoCyte Corporation
-
Veracyte, Inc, Inc.
-
Guardant Health, Inc.
-
NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
-
Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc.
-
QIAGEN
-
RainDance Technologies, Inc.
-
Adaptive Biotechnologies.
-
Trovagene Inc.
-
Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005349/en/