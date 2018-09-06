Log in
Global Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018-2030 - By Application, Sample Type (Blood, Urine), Biomarker Type (CTC, ctDNA, Exosomes) & Technology (NGS, PCR) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/06/2018 | 11:00am CEST

The "Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Sample Type (Blood, Urine) By Biomarker Type (CTC, ctDNA, Exosomes), By Technology (NGS, PCR), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid biopsy market size is expected to reach USD 5.96 billion by 2030, exhibiting a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.

Enhanced view of tumor provided by liquid biopsy technology is estimated to augment the market in coming years.

While tissue biopsies have been standard for cancer diagnosis for past several year, their highly invasive nature and frequently associated complications have been major concerns. Moreover, these biopsies lead to high expenditure being incurred by patients. Liquid biopsies, on the other hand, offer a less invasive methodology along with high effectiveness.

Thus, there are a number of key private organizations involved in rigorous R&D activities for liquid biopsy test development and it is only a matter of time before these procedures grow in prominence in diagnostic paraphernalia of oncologists and pathologists.

Companies engaged in R&D and commercialization of these products include Pathway Genomics; Natera Inc.; Epic Sciences; Illumina; Foundation Medicine; Roche; LabCorp; and Sequenom

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Research Methodology & Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Liquid Biopsy Market Variables, Trends& Scope

Chapter 4 Liquid Biopsy Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Liquid Biopsy Sample Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Liquid Biopsy Biomarker Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Liquid Biopsy Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Liquid Biopsy: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis, by Application, Sample-Type, Biomarker & Technology

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

  • Vermillion, Inc.
  • Genomic Health, Inc.
  • Foundation Medicine, Inc.
  • Biocept, Inc.
  • Myriad Genetics, Inc.
  • OncoCyte Corporation
  • Veracyte, Inc, Inc.
  • Guardant Health, Inc.
  • NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
  • Personal Genome Diagnostics, Inc.
  • QIAGEN
  • RainDance Technologies, Inc.
  • Adaptive Biotechnologies.
  • Trovagene Inc.
  • Cynvenio Biosystems, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gxwvk9/global_liquid?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
