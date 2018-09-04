Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market (2018-2023) Featuring 3M, Canon, Himax Display, Pioneer Corporation, LG Electronics, JVC Kenwood, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market - Segmented by Product, Technology, Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Optical 3D Measurement, Medical, Military), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LCoS display market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.14% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The increasing demand for high-resolution display is expected to boost the liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) display market. Compatibility with a wide range of products, an open technology platform, and superiority in terms of the competing technology are some of the major drivers of market growth.

These LCoS displays are frequently used in projectors and the rising demand for projectors during sports events is also expected to aid as a key market opportunity for the LCoS display market.

Automotive, medical, aviation, consumer electronics, military, and optical 3D measurement are the other major application-based segments of the LCoS display market. However, the cost of this technology when compared to competitive technologies, like LCD and LED, is hindering the market.

Key Highlights

Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand for High-resolution Display Products to Drive Market Growth

Projectors Witnessed Huge Demand for LCoS Systems

North America Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

Notable Developments in the Market

Continuing to exceed the demands of professional projection applications across a wide range of industries, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a worldwide leader in digital imaging solutions, had expanded its award-winning REALiS LCOS projector lineup.



