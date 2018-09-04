Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market (2018-2023) Featuring 3M, Canon, Himax Display, Pioneer Corporation, LG Electronics, JVC Kenwood, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 01:09pm CEST

The "Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market - Segmented by Product, Technology, Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation, Optical 3D Measurement, Medical, Military), and Region - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global LCoS display market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.14% over the forecast period (2018-2023).

The increasing demand for high-resolution display is expected to boost the liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) display market. Compatibility with a wide range of products, an open technology platform, and superiority in terms of the competing technology are some of the major drivers of market growth.

These LCoS displays are frequently used in projectors and the rising demand for projectors during sports events is also expected to aid as a key market opportunity for the LCoS display market.

Automotive, medical, aviation, consumer electronics, military, and optical 3D measurement are the other major application-based segments of the LCoS display market. However, the cost of this technology when compared to competitive technologies, like LCD and LED, is hindering the market.

Key Highlights

  • Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand for High-resolution Display Products to Drive Market Growth
  • Projectors Witnessed Huge Demand for LCoS Systems
  • North America Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share

Notable Developments in the Market

  • Continuing to exceed the demands of professional projection applications across a wide range of industries, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a worldwide leader in digital imaging solutions, had expanded its award-winning REALiS LCOS projector lineup.

Companies Profiled

  • 3M
  • Canon Inc.
  • Himax Display Inc.
  • Pioneer Corporation
  • Microvision Inc.
  • LG Electronics Inc.
  • Holoeye Systems Inc.
  • JVC Kenwood Corporation
  • Sony Corporation
  • Syndiant Inc.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research Approach and Methodology

3. Market Insights

4. Market Dynamics

5. Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon Display Market Segmentation

6. Vendor Market Share

7. Competitive Intelligence - Company Profiles

8. Investment Analysis

9. Future Outlook of the Liquid Crystal on Silicon Display Market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ksc7p9/global_liquid?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:42aGFT TECHNOLOGIES : takes over application management at PLUSCARD
PU
07:42aSANOFI : Disclosure of trading in own shares
GL
07:41aOBOYA HORTICULTURE INDUSTRIES : receives order on flower trolleys in China
AQ
07:41aNorth American Essential Oil Supplements Market Report 2018 - Market Size, Growth Rate, Revenue Forecasts 2017-2024
GL
07:41aSnipp Receives a One Year US$ 215,000 Extension Order From a Leading CPG QSR Company
GL
07:40aDELEK US HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:39aHELIUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:38aCOPART : Opens Seventh Location in Brazil, Expands Global Footprint
PR
07:38aNorth America Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Rental Market 2017-2024
GL
07:37aDUNEDIN INCOME GROWTH INVESTMENT TR : Inv Tst PLC - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ING to pay $900 million to settle Dutch money laundering case
2TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Calls Investor Day Over Share-Price Drop -El Confidencial
3REDROW PLC : REDROW : Housebuilder Redrow says demand robust despite Brexit, profit jumps
4MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC CORPORATION : MICROPORT SCIENTIFIC : Credit Suisse ups MicroPort to HK$11.5
5DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : shares fall as Estonia crisis deepens

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.