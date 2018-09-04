Global Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market (2018-2023) Featuring 3M, Canon, Himax Display, Pioneer Corporation, LG Electronics, JVC Kenwood, and more - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Liquid Crystal on Silicon (LCoS) Display Market - Segmented by Product,
Technology, Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aviation,
Optical 3D Measurement, Medical, Military), and Region - Growth, Trends,
and Forecast (2018 - 2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global LCoS display market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 32.14%
over the forecast period (2018-2023).
The increasing demand for high-resolution display is expected to boost
the liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS) display market. Compatibility with
a wide range of products, an open technology platform, and superiority
in terms of the competing technology are some of the major drivers of
market growth.
These LCoS displays are frequently used in projectors and the rising
demand for projectors during sports events is also expected to aid as a
key market opportunity for the LCoS display market.
Automotive, medical, aviation, consumer electronics, military, and
optical 3D measurement are the other major application-based segments of
the LCoS display market. However, the cost of this technology when
compared to competitive technologies, like LCD and LED, is hindering the
market.
Key Highlights
-
Technological Advancements and Increasing Demand for High-resolution
Display Products to Drive Market Growth
-
Projectors Witnessed Huge Demand for LCoS Systems
-
North America Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share
Notable Developments in the Market
-
Continuing to exceed the demands of professional projection
applications across a wide range of industries, Canon U.S.A. Inc., a
worldwide leader in digital imaging solutions, had expanded its
award-winning REALiS LCOS projector lineup.
Companies Profiled
-
3M
-
Canon Inc.
-
Himax Display Inc.
-
Pioneer Corporation
-
Microvision Inc.
-
LG Electronics Inc.
-
Holoeye Systems Inc.
-
JVC Kenwood Corporation
-
Sony Corporation
-
Syndiant Inc.
