Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Liquid Detergent Market 2018-2022 | Growing Demand for Organic and Environment-Friendly Liquid Detergent to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 03:34pm CEST

The global liquid detergent market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005563/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global liquid detergent market for the p ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global liquid detergent market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for ultra-concentrated liquid detergent. These products are in high demand as they are more effective and are manufactured in a more environment-friendly manner optimizing on the use of water and raw materials.

This market research report on the global liquid detergent market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for organic and environment-friendly liquid detergent as one of the key emerging trends in the global liquid detergent market:

Global liquid detergent market: Growing demand for organic and environment-friendly liquid detergent

Disruption of ecological balance has led to increased focus on environment conservation. Consumers are becoming conscious about using eco-friendly laundry care products, including liquid detergents. The growing demand for environmental-friendly products is leading vendors to develop organic laundry care products using natural substances instead of chemicals, artificial additives, and other synthetic products.

“Several vendors are launching products with biodegradable ingredients such as natural washing soda, coconut oil and mineral based surfactants, and plant-based enzymes. Most of these organic and eco-friendly detergents perform well in water at low temperatures. This reduces the need for using hot water, thereby conserving energy as well,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on cosmetics and toiletry.

Global liquid detergent market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global liquid detergent market by product (liquid laundry detergent and liquid dishwashing detergent) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 37%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to show the highest incremental growth followed by the EMEA region.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:56pCanada's Barrick Gold to buy Randgold Resources in $18.3 billion deal
RE
03:55pLINCOLN FINANCIAL GROUP : Names John Foley as SVP, Head of Mortgage and Real Estate
BU
03:54pSOLARTECH INTERNATIONAL : INT'L<01166> - Announcements and Notices - PROFIT WARNING
PU
03:54pVELCAN : 2018.09.24 Share buyback program – weekly statement PR
PU
03:54pALTUS : Voluntary announcement
PU
03:54pFROM HUMANITARIAN PROGRAMS TO NEW BUSINESS TOOLS : AI news from Microsoft’s Ignite conference
PU
03:54pBLACKROCK : Notice of Acquisition During a Take-Over Bid
AQ
03:53pT. ROWE PRICE : Parents are Less Stressed About College Costs and Getting Wiser About Covering Them
PR
03:53pTurkish Heritage Organization, SETA, and Sabah Columnists Club to Host Panel on Shaping Turkey in 2018 at Yale Club, New York - Monday, September 24th 2018
AC
03:52pOil prices at four-year high after OPEC rebuffs Trump
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY : Oil major Total makes major offshore UK gas disc..
2APPLE : Buybacks Dress Up Profits -- WSJ
3DATAGROUP SE : DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP significantly increases revenue and earnings outlook for the current fi..
4As China builds biotech sector, cash floods U.S. startups
5Casino rejects merger approach that Carrefour denies making

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.