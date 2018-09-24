Global Liquid Detergent Market 2018-2022 | Growing Demand for Organic and Environment-Friendly Liquid Detergent to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global liquid detergent market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6%
during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research
report by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005563/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global liquid detergent market for the period 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for
ultra-concentrated liquid detergent. These products are in high demand
as they are more effective and are manufactured in a more
environment-friendly manner optimizing on the use of water and raw
materials.
This market research report on the global
liquid detergent market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of
the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during
the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major
factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and
contribute to its growth or decline.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for organic and
environment-friendly liquid detergent as one of the key emerging trends
in the global liquid detergent market:
Global liquid detergent market: Growing demand
for organic and environment-friendly liquid detergent
Disruption of ecological balance has led to increased focus on
environment conservation. Consumers are becoming conscious about using
eco-friendly laundry care products, including liquid detergents. The
growing demand for environmental-friendly products is leading vendors to
develop organic laundry care products using natural substances instead
of chemicals, artificial additives, and other synthetic products.
“Several vendors are launching products with biodegradable
ingredients such as natural washing soda, coconut oil and mineral based
surfactants, and plant-based enzymes. Most of these organic and
eco-friendly detergents perform well in water at low temperatures. This
reduces the need for using hot water, thereby conserving energy as
well,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on cosmetics
and toiletry.
Global liquid detergent market: Segmentation
analysis
This market research report segments the global liquid detergent market
by product (liquid laundry detergent and liquid dishwashing detergent)
and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).
The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 37%,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast
period, the APAC region is expected to show the highest incremental
growth followed by the EMEA region.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924005563/en/