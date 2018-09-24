Global Liquid Detergent Market 2018-2022 | Growing Demand for Organic and Environment-Friendly Liquid Detergent to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global liquid detergent market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for ultra-concentrated liquid detergent. These products are in high demand as they are more effective and are manufactured in a more environment-friendly manner optimizing on the use of water and raw materials.

This market research report on the global liquid detergent market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the growing demand for organic and environment-friendly liquid detergent as one of the key emerging trends in the global liquid detergent market:

Global liquid detergent market: Growing demand for organic and environment-friendly liquid detergent

Disruption of ecological balance has led to increased focus on environment conservation. Consumers are becoming conscious about using eco-friendly laundry care products, including liquid detergents. The growing demand for environmental-friendly products is leading vendors to develop organic laundry care products using natural substances instead of chemicals, artificial additives, and other synthetic products.

“Several vendors are launching products with biodegradable ingredients such as natural washing soda, coconut oil and mineral based surfactants, and plant-based enzymes. Most of these organic and eco-friendly detergents perform well in water at low temperatures. This reduces the need for using hot water, thereby conserving energy as well,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on cosmetics and toiletry.

Global liquid detergent market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global liquid detergent market by product (liquid laundry detergent and liquid dishwashing detergent) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2017 with a market share of over 37%, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to show the highest incremental growth followed by the EMEA region.

