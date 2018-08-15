Global Liquid Nitrogen Market 2018-2024: Analysis & Forecast by Process Types, Function, End-Use Industry and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Liquid Nitrogen Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global liquid nitrogen market to grow with a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The key factor driving market growth is the rising uses of liquid nitrogen in the food processing owing to the ecofriendly and less time consuming properties of liquid nitrogen as well as they do not affect the quality, texture and color of the products. In addition, growing electronics, healthcare and food and beverage industries are likely to boost the growth of liquid nitrogen market.

However, the direct contact related issues of liquid nitrogen is expected to restrain the market growth of liquid nitrogen. Moreover, rising applications of liquid nitrogen in cryotherapies, cryosurgeries, and cryopreservation for curing skin, removing skin tags, skin cancers, and moles are projected to create various opportunities in the liquid nitrogen market in upcoming years.

Among the regions, the North America accounts for the largest market share in the liquid nitrogen market. The frozen ice-cream is one of the trending food product in the North America region. Liquid nitrogen is used to produce frozen ice-cream.

In addition, Asia Pacific is growing at a fastest rate in the liquid nitrogen market. The rapidly growing automotive, metal, fabrication, food processing industries are creates the demand of liquid nitrogen which is expected to escalate the market growth in this region.

Key Topics Covered

1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Liquid Nitrogen Market Overview

4. Liquid Nitrogen Market Macro Indicator Analysis

5. Global Liquid Nitrogen Market by Process Types

6. Global Liquid Nitrogen Market by Function

7. Global Liquid Nitrogen Market by End-Use Industry

8. Global Liquid Nitrogen Market by Region 2018-2024

9. Company Profiles & Competitive Landscape

Messer Group

The Linde Group

AMCS Corporation

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Praxair Inc.

Asia Industrial Gases Pte. Ltd.

Cryomech Inc.

Emirates Industrial Gases Co. LLC

Praxair Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l78sww/global_liquid?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180815005368/en/