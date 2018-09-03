Global Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Liquid
Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source
(Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Industry (Automotive,
Pharmaceutical, Iron & Steel), By Service, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 -
2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global liquid waste management market size is expected to reach USD
117.8 billion by 2025, clocking in a 3.8% CAGR during the forecast
period.
Increasing toxicity and safety concerns related to growing instances of
waterborne diseases is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.
The industry is widely influenced by factors such as population, waste
production rates, available disposal capacity, and disposal sites.
Rising global population and rapid industrialization in emerging
economies have driven the amount of sewage generated by the
manufacturing and service industry, thereby driving growth.
The industry is highly regulated in nature and governed by stringent
regulations set down by different associations and ministries. The U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and European Commission administer
these regulations to decrease the gap between waste generation and
management, which is expected to drive demand in the industry.
Industrial and residential sewage is often associated with health
concerns since improper disposal leads to pollution, environmental
toxicity and degradation, and soil contamination. Industrial chemical
waste poses serious threats, such as radiation risks or biological
organisms, which may lead to epidemic breakouts. This warrants the need
for liquid waste management solutions, thereby driving market growth.
The industry is highly competitive and characterized by increasing
technological challenges on account of changes in regulations and
presence of experienced competitors. Synergies between water, sewage,
and energy business lines set apart major players from local competition
in the liquid waste management service industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope
Chapter 4 Liquid Waste Management Market: Source Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 5 Liquid Waste Management Market: Industry Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 6 Liquid Waste Management Market: Service Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 7 Liquid Waste Management Market: Regional Estimates & Trend
Analysis
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
-
Veolia Environmental Services North America Corp.
-
Suez Environment S.A.
-
Clean Harbors Environmental Services
-
Republic Services, Inc.
-
Covanta Holding Corporation
-
Stericycle, Inc.
-
Cleanaway Waste Management Limited
-
Remondis SE & Co. Kg
-
Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd.
-
Hulsey Environmental Services
-
Russel Reid Waste Management
-
Waste Management, Inc.
-
Morgan Group
-
FCC Austria Abfall Services AG
-
RILTA Environmental Ltd.
