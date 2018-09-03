Log in
Global Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

09/03/2018 | 04:29pm CEST

The "Liquid Waste Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), By Industry (Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Iron & Steel), By Service, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global liquid waste management market size is expected to reach USD 117.8 billion by 2025, clocking in a 3.8% CAGR during the forecast period.

Increasing toxicity and safety concerns related to growing instances of waterborne diseases is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

The industry is widely influenced by factors such as population, waste production rates, available disposal capacity, and disposal sites. Rising global population and rapid industrialization in emerging economies have driven the amount of sewage generated by the manufacturing and service industry, thereby driving growth.

The industry is highly regulated in nature and governed by stringent regulations set down by different associations and ministries. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and European Commission administer these regulations to decrease the gap between waste generation and management, which is expected to drive demand in the industry.

Industrial and residential sewage is often associated with health concerns since improper disposal leads to pollution, environmental toxicity and degradation, and soil contamination. Industrial chemical waste poses serious threats, such as radiation risks or biological organisms, which may lead to epidemic breakouts. This warrants the need for liquid waste management solutions, thereby driving market growth.

The industry is highly competitive and characterized by increasing technological challenges on account of changes in regulations and presence of experienced competitors. Synergies between water, sewage, and energy business lines set apart major players from local competition in the liquid waste management service industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, and Scope

Chapter 4 Liquid Waste Management Market: Source Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 5 Liquid Waste Management Market: Industry Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Liquid Waste Management Market: Service Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 7 Liquid Waste Management Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Veolia Environmental Services North America Corp.
  • Suez Environment S.A.
  • Clean Harbors Environmental Services
  • Republic Services, Inc.
  • Covanta Holding Corporation
  • Stericycle, Inc.
  • Cleanaway Waste Management Limited
  • Remondis SE & Co. Kg
  • Hindustan Dorr-Oliver Ltd.
  • Hulsey Environmental Services
  • Russel Reid Waste Management
  • Waste Management, Inc.
  • Morgan Group
  • FCC Austria Abfall Services AG
  • RILTA Environmental Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/tlntqt/global_liquid?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
