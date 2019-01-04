Global Live Cell Imaging Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Incidence of Cancer to Boost Demand | Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global live cell imaging market to grow at a CAGR
of close to 9% during the forecast period, according to their
latest market research report. The growth momentum of the market is
expected to accelerate in the year-over-year growth.
Technavio forecasts the global live cell imaging market to grow at a CAGR of close to 9% by 2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Technological advancement is one of the major trends being witnessed in
the global
live cell imaging market 2019-2023. Technological advancement,
including an automated technique for imaging, are positively impacting
the growth of the market of live cell imaging. Recent technological
advancement in microscopy techniques such as fluorescence light
microscopy, including super-resolution and photoactivation and confocal
microscopy are increasing the applications of live cell imaging in
different fields, including drug discovery and developmental biology.
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global live cell imaging market is the increasing
incidence of cancer:
Global live cell imaging market: Increasing
incidence of cancer
In recent years, the prevalence of cancer has been increasing, thus
leading to higher mortality rates worldwide. The increasing prevalence
of cancer is encouraging researchers, scientists, and biologists, who
are conducting extensive research using advanced and efficient molecular
diagnostic techniques such as live cell imaging, to study the biology of
cancer. Also, cancer researchers are using live cell imaging to track
individual tumor cells in their native environment to study the
activities of cancer cells and other cells surrounding the tumor. Thus,
the live cell imaging market is likely to witness rapid growth in the
coming years because of the increasing prevalence of cancer.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio, “CDC says, in 2015,
218,527 new cases of lung and bronchus cancer were reported in the US,
and 153,718 people died of lung and bronchus cancer in the same year. By
2020, the number of new cases of cancers in the US is expected to
increase to 2 million a year. Thus, live cell imaging will widely be
used since it’s a unique tool for cancer research.”
Global live cell imaging market: Segmentation
analysis
The global live cell imaging market research report provides market
segmentation by product (equipment, consumables, and software) and by
region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis
of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers,
opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.
The Americas held the largest share of the market in 2018, accounting
for more than 37% share. It was followed by EMEA and APAC respectively.
The dominance of the Americas can be attributed to the increasing
incidence of cancer and rising R&D activities, collaborations and
acquisitions.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
