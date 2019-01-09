Global Livestock Feeding Systems Market 2018-2022| Rising Population of Cattle in Farms to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio analysts forecast the global livestock feeding systems market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

The availability of precision feeding system is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global livestock feeding systems market 2018-2022. Precision livestock farming provides a mechanism to manage livestock through the continuous and real-time monitoring of production, the environmental impact of farm operations, and the health and welfare of livestock. By using real-time data, precision feeding systems notify farmers about the feed, weight and water requirements of each livestock in the LSU. Such developments will have an impact on the market during the forecast period.

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global livestock feeding systems market is the rising population of cattle in farms:

Global livestock feeding systems market: Rising population of cattle in farms

The demand for meat and dairy products is growing at an unprecedented rate, which is encouraging farmers to increase the population of cattle in farms. As a result, the demand for cattle feeding is also increasing significantly. Farmers must ensure the optimal use of cattle feed to avoid wastage and increase profitability. Therefore, they require advanced models of livestock feeding systems. Thus, the rising population of cattle in farms is fuelling the growth of the global livestock feeding systems market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment, “Livestock feeding systems are directly associated with the health of livestock and indirectly related to the health of humans. Therefore, vendors in the market must adhere to various regulations which promote a healthy environment for both humans and livestock. This will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.”

Global livestock feeding systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global livestock feeding systems market research report provides market segmentation based on products (conveyor livestock feeding systems, rail-guided livestock feeding systems, and self-propelled livestock feeding systems), by application (poultry, cattle, pig, and equine), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the EMEA region held a market share less than that of the Americas in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

