Global Livestock Feeding Systems Market 2018-2022| Rising Population of Cattle in Farms to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global livestock feeding systems market to grow at
a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest
market research report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006184/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global livestock feeding systems market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The availability of precision feeding system is one of the major trends
being witnessed in the global
livestock feeding systems market 2018-2022. Precision livestock
farming provides a mechanism to manage livestock through the continuous
and real-time monitoring of production, the environmental impact of farm
operations, and the health and welfare of livestock. By using real-time
data, precision feeding systems notify farmers about the feed, weight
and water requirements of each livestock in the LSU. Such developments
will have an impact on the market during the forecast period.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global livestock feeding systems market is the rising
population of cattle in farms:
Global livestock feeding systems market: Rising
population of cattle in farms
The demand for meat and dairy products is growing at an unprecedented
rate, which is encouraging farmers to increase the population of cattle
in farms. As a result, the demand for cattle feeding is also increasing
significantly. Farmers must ensure the optimal use of cattle feed to
avoid wastage and increase profitability. Therefore, they require
advanced models of livestock feeding systems. Thus, the rising
population of cattle in farms is fuelling the growth of the global
livestock feeding systems market.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural
equipment, “Livestock feeding systems are directly associated with
the health of livestock and indirectly related to the health of humans.
Therefore, vendors in the market must adhere to various regulations
which promote a healthy environment for both humans and livestock. This
will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.”
Global livestock feeding systems market:
Segmentation analysis
The global livestock feeding systems market research report provides
market segmentation based on products (conveyor livestock feeding
systems, rail-guided livestock feeding systems, and self-propelled
livestock feeding systems), by application (poultry, cattle, pig, and
equine), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an
in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market,
including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific
challenges.
The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2017,
followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the EMEA region held a
market share less than that of the Americas in 2017, it is expected to
register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market definition
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at media@technavio.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006184/en/