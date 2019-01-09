Log in
Global Livestock Feeding Systems Market 2018-2022| Rising Population of Cattle in Farms to Boost Demand| Technavio

01/09/2019 | 12:49am EST

Technavio analysts forecast the global livestock feeding systems market to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108006184/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global livestock feeding systems market ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global livestock feeding systems market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The availability of precision feeding system is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global livestock feeding systems market 2018-2022. Precision livestock farming provides a mechanism to manage livestock through the continuous and real-time monitoring of production, the environmental impact of farm operations, and the health and welfare of livestock. By using real-time data, precision feeding systems notify farmers about the feed, weight and water requirements of each livestock in the LSU. Such developments will have an impact on the market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global livestock feeding systems market is the rising population of cattle in farms:

Global livestock feeding systems market: Rising population of cattle in farms

The demand for meat and dairy products is growing at an unprecedented rate, which is encouraging farmers to increase the population of cattle in farms. As a result, the demand for cattle feeding is also increasing significantly. Farmers must ensure the optimal use of cattle feed to avoid wastage and increase profitability. Therefore, they require advanced models of livestock feeding systems. Thus, the rising population of cattle in farms is fuelling the growth of the global livestock feeding systems market.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on agricultural equipment, “Livestock feeding systems are directly associated with the health of livestock and indirectly related to the health of humans. Therefore, vendors in the market must adhere to various regulations which promote a healthy environment for both humans and livestock. This will fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.”

Global livestock feeding systems market: Segmentation analysis

The global livestock feeding systems market research report provides market segmentation based on products (conveyor livestock feeding systems, rail-guided livestock feeding systems, and self-propelled livestock feeding systems), by application (poultry, cattle, pig, and equine), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The Americas region held the largest share of the market in 2017, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. Although the EMEA region held a market share less than that of the Americas in 2017, it is expected to register the highest incremental growth during the forecast period.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
