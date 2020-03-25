Log in
Global Load Monitoring Systems Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Eilersen Electric Digital Systems AS and FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc. | Technavio

03/25/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

The load monitoring systems market is poised to grow by USD 603.98 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200325005562/en/

Technavio has published a latest market research report titled Global Load Monitoring System Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 142-page report with TOC on "Load Monitoring Systems Market Analysis Report by Product (load cell, indicator and controller, and data logging software) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-load-monitoring-systems-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the growing need for custom load monitoring. In addition, the rapid adoption of industry 4.0 is anticipated to boost the growth of the load monitoring systems market.

The advent of custom load monitoring systems has allowed end-users to modify load monitoring systems as per their requirements and tasks. It helps them cover all configurations and capacities that match with their applications. Vendors are also incorporating sensing elements with load monitoring systems to support their customers by enhancing their delivery times. Thus, the emergence of custom load monitoring systems is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Load Monitoring Systems Companies:

Eilersen Electric Digital Systems AS

Eilersen Electric Digital Systems AS is headquartered in Denmark and operates the business under various segments such as Digital load cells, Weighing modules, Weighing terminals, and Scales. The company offers products such as weighing terminals, weighing modules, and digital load cells.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Load Cells, Torque Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Multi-Axis Sensors, Instruments, Software, and Others. The company offers load cells such as Miniature Load Column Load Cell and Cantilever Bending Beam Load Cell.

Indutrade AB

Indutrade AB is headquartered in Sweden and operates under various business segments, namely Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and Measurement & Sensor Technology and UK.

James Fisher and Sons Plc

James Fisher and Sons Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The company offers load cells such as load cell simulators and compression load cells.

LCM Systems Ltd.

LCM Systems Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Load Cells, ATEX/IECEx Load Cells, Pressure Sensors, Instrumentation, and Others. The company offers products such as load cells and ATEX/IECEx load cells.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Load Monitoring Systems Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • Load cell - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Indicator and controller - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Data logging software - size and forecast 2020-2024

Load Monitoring Systems Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

  • APAC - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Europe - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • MEA - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • North America - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • South America - size and forecast 2020-2024
  • Key leading countries

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
