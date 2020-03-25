Global Load Monitoring Systems Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Eilersen Electric Digital Systems AS and FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc. | Technavio

The load monitoring systems market is poised to grow by USD 603.98 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Read the 142-page report with TOC on "Load Monitoring Systems Market Analysis Report by Product (load cell, indicator and controller, and data logging software) and Geographic Landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the growing need for custom load monitoring. In addition, the rapid adoption of industry 4.0 is anticipated to boost the growth of the load monitoring systems market.

The advent of custom load monitoring systems has allowed end-users to modify load monitoring systems as per their requirements and tasks. It helps them cover all configurations and capacities that match with their applications. Vendors are also incorporating sensing elements with load monitoring systems to support their customers by enhancing their delivery times. Thus, the emergence of custom load monitoring systems is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Load Monitoring Systems Companies:

Eilersen Electric Digital Systems AS

Eilersen Electric Digital Systems AS is headquartered in Denmark and operates the business under various segments such as Digital load cells, Weighing modules, Weighing terminals, and Scales. The company offers products such as weighing terminals, weighing modules, and digital load cells.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc.

FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business units: Load Cells, Torque Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Multi-Axis Sensors, Instruments, Software, and Others. The company offers load cells such as Miniature Load Column Load Cell and Cantilever Bending Beam Load Cell.

Indutrade AB

Indutrade AB is headquartered in Sweden and operates under various business segments, namely Benelux, DACH, Finland, Flow Technology, Fluids & Mechanical Solutions, Industrial Components, Measurement & Sensor Technology, and Measurement & Sensor Technology and UK.

James Fisher and Sons Plc

James Fisher and Sons Plc is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The company offers load cells such as load cell simulators and compression load cells.

LCM Systems Ltd.

LCM Systems Ltd. is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business segments: Load Cells, ATEX/IECEx Load Cells, Pressure Sensors, Instrumentation, and Others. The company offers products such as load cells and ATEX/IECEx load cells.

Load Monitoring Systems Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Load cell - size and forecast 2020-2024

Indicator and controller - size and forecast 2020-2024

Data logging software - size and forecast 2020-2024

Load Monitoring Systems Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC - size and forecast 2020-2024

Europe - size and forecast 2020-2024

MEA - size and forecast 2020-2024

North America - size and forecast 2020-2024

South America - size and forecast 2020-2024

Key leading countries

