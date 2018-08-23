Global Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market 2018-2023: Emergence of Innovative Startups, Market Competitiveness, and Availability of Customized Solutions

Dublin, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Location-Based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market by Location Type, Software, Hardware, Service, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global real-time location system (RTLS) market is expected to grow from USD 3.19 billion in 2018 to USD 8.79 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 22.5% between 2018 and 2023.



The market growth is driven by the high adoption of RTLS solutions in the healthcare, retail, and manufacturing and automotive verticals. The regulatory compliance across industries including healthcare, oil & gas, mining, education, and manufacturing have also boosted the demand for RTLS solutions.



The emergence of innovative startups, market competitiveness, and availability of customized solutions and high return on investment are the factors driving the growth of RTLS market. Concerns regarding data security and privacy; unsatisfactory results and negative feedback from RTLS end users; and the high cost of acquisition and maintenance would be the major factors restraining the market growth.



The hardware segment held the largest market share in 2017; however, organizations using RTLS solutions are expected to spend a significant amount on support and maintenance services on a regular basis. Hence, the RTLS market for services is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The market for UWB technology-based RTLS solutions is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The UWB technology can support locating a large number of objects down to the range of few centimeters. The declining prices of UWB tags is likely to boost the demand for UWB technology-based RTLS solutions from various verticals such as manufacturing, transportation, and logistics in the coming years. UWB technology is expected to surpass the market for all other RTLS technologies by 2023.



The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the untapped applications of RTLS solutions in different industries in APAC. Japan is the early adopter of RTLS solutions and has witnessed the highest growth in the RTLS market in the past. Countries such as South Korea, China, and Australia are also expected to witness high growth in the RTLS market in APAC.



The emergence of new applications/use cases and untapped/unexplored industries and applications in the APAC and RoW regions are likely to provide opportunities to RTLS vendors in the coming years. Additionally, emerging trends such as IoT, Industry 4.0, and the development of hybrid solutions as a result of technological advancements are also expected to present lucrative opportunities to RTLS vendors in the next few years. The growing IoT applications devised with healthcare requirements are expected to contribute to the growth of the RTLS market for the healthcare vertical. The education vertical is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the RTLS market during the forecast period owing to the rising concern for the security and safety of students and faculty at educational premises.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for RTLS Market Growth

4.2 Global RTLS Market, By Offering, 2015-2023 (USD Billion)

4.3 Comparison of Global RTLS Market Size, By Technology, 2017 vs 2023

4.4 Global RTLS Market Share, By Vertical, 2017 vs 2023

4.5 Global RTLS Market Share, By Application, 2015-2023

4.6 Market Share for Healthcare Vertical, By Technology and Region, 2017

4.7 Global RTLS Market Share, By Region, 2017 vs 2023



5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Emergence of Innovative Startups, Market Competitiveness, and Availability of Customized Solutions

5.1.1.2 High Return on Investment

5.1.1.3 Regulatory Compliance Across Industries Including Healthcare, Oil & Gas, Mining, Education, and Manufacturing

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Concerns Regarding Data Security and Privacy

5.1.2.2 Unsatisfactory Results and Negative Feedback From RTLS End Users and High Cost of Acquisition and Maintenance

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Need for Resource Utilization and Workflow Optimization

5.1.3.2 Development of Hybrid RTLS Solution

5.1.3.3 Focus on Industry 4.0, IoT, and Smart Manufacturing

5.1.3.4 Emergence of New Applications/Use Cases, and Untapped/Unexplored Industries and Applications in APAC and RoW

5.1.3.5 Emerging Opportunities in Government and Defense Sectors

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Designing RTLS Solutions Fulfilling All Requirements- High Accuracy, High Range, and Low Power Consumption

5.1.4.2 System Incompatibility and Lack of Uniform Standards and Interoperability

5.1.4.3 Less Awareness Among End Users and Lack of Expert Workforce



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain Analysis

6.2.1 Electronic Equipment and Components

6.2.2 Connectivity Technologies

6.2.3 RTLS Hardware and Software

6.2.4 System Integration and Services

6.2.5 End-User Industries

6.3 RTLS Technology Comparison

6.4 Price Comparison of RTLS Tags, By Technology, 2017

6.5 RTLS Tag Cost; Accuracy Level; and Operating Range, By Technology, 2017

6.6 Company Focus/Major Trends in Global RTLS Market

6.6.1 By Technology

6.6.2 By Offering

6.6.3 By Vertical

6.6.4 By Use Case/Application



7 Global RTLS Market, By Offering

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Hardware

7.2.1 Tags/Badges

7.2.2 Readers/Trackers/Access Points

7.2.3 Others

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Application

7.3.2 Middleware

7.3.3 Location Analytics Engine

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Consulting

7.4.2 Support and Maintenance

7.4.3 Deployment and Integration



8 Global RTLS Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 RFID

8.3 Wi-Fi

8.4 UWB

8.5 BLE

8.6 Infrared (IR)

8.7 Ultrasound

8.8 GPS

8.9 Others



9 RTLS Market, By Application/Use Case

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Inventory/Asset - Tracking & Management

9.3 Personnel/Staff - Locating & Monitoring

9.4 Access Control/Security

9.5 Environmental Monitoring

9.6 Yard, Dock, Fleet, & Warehouse - Management & Monitoring

9.7 Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation/Visibility

9.8 Others



10 Global RTLS Market, By Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Healthcare

10.3 Manufacturing & Automotive

10.4 Retail

10.5 Transportation & Logistics

10.6 Government & Defense

10.7 Education

10.8 Oil & Gas, Mining

10.9 Sports & Entertainment

10.10 Others



11 Geographic Analysis

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific (APAC)

11.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Ranking Analysis of Players in Global RTLS Market

12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends



13 Company Profiles



Airista

Alien Technology

Aruba Networks (Hp Enterprise)

Awarepoint

Centrak

Cerner Corp.

Cisco

Decawave

Ge Healthcare

Identec Group

Impinj

Leantegra

Litum Technologies (Litum IoT & Sanitag)

Mojix

Openrtls

Redpine Signals

Savi Technology

Sonitor Technologies

Stanley Healthcare

Statsports

Teletracking Technologies

Tracktio

Ubisense Group

Visible Assets

Zebra Technologies

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x8s9dd/global?w=12





