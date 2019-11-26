Global Logistics Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. and Deutsche Bahn AG | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global logistics market since 2017 and the market is poised to grow by USD 287.1 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of nearly 5% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global logistics market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 157-page report with TOC on “Logistics Market Analysis Report by End-Users (Consumer goods, Automotive, Food and beverage, Healthcare, and Others), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024”.

The market is driven by the increasing use of multimodal transport. In addition, digital transformation in logistics is anticipated to further boost the growth of the logistics market.

Multimodal transport decreases cargo handling time and costs per vehicle. It also helps keep inventory and merchandise costs under control. Moreover, multimodal transport ensures the safety of goods during transport. For instance, FedEx uses multiple modes of transport such as air or sea and rail or road to ensure the safety of goods until they are delivered to their destinations. Due to many such benefits, enterprises are increasing their preference for multimodal transport to efficiently transport their products during outbound logistics. Thus, the increasing use of multimodal transport is one of the key factors fueling the growth of the market.

Major Five Logistics Companies:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. operates the business across various segments such as North American Surface Transportation (NAST), Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. The company offers a wide range of logistics services such as ocean shipping, air freight, and truckload.

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Bahn AG operates the business across various segments such as DB Long-Distance, DB Regional, DB Arriva, DB Cargo, DB Schenker, DB Netze Track, DB Netze Stations, DB Netze Energy, and Other. The company offers a wide range of logistics services such as land transport, air freight, and ocean freight through Schenker AG.

Deutsche Post AG

Deutsche Post AG operates the business across various segments such as Post - eCommerce - Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding - Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Functions. The company offers freight shipping via air, ocean, road, and rail.

DSV AS

DSV AS operates the business across segments such as Air and Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers a wide range of logistics services such as air freight, sea freight, and road transport.

FedEx Corp.

FedEx Corp. operates the business across segments such as FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services. The company offers a wide range of logistics services. Truckload and air and ocean cargo are some of the key services offered by the company.

Logistics End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2024)

Consumer goods

Automotive

Food and beverage

Healthcare

Others

Logistics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020 - 2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

