Global Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with ABB Ltd. and Atlas Copco AB | Technavio

03/11/2020 | 05:01am EDT

The global low voltage (LV) diesel generators market is poised to grow by USD 4.62 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005268/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 153-page research report with TOC on "Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market Analysis Report by End-user (Commercial, Residential, and Industrial), by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/low-voltage-diesel-generators-market-industry-analysis

The higher demand for electricity and unreliable grid infrastructure in emerging economies and adoption of smart monitoring solutions are factors anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

The demand for electricity is increasing in emerging economies such as India and China due to increase in population. For instance, in 2018, energy consumption in China grew by more than 3% since 2017, while in India, it grew by 7% since 2017. The power grid infrastructure in these economies is unreliable with respect to handling the increasing demand for electricity and thus experiences frequent power outages. This is driving the need for LVDGs as a backup power source to counter power outage and power shortage issues. LVDGs provide end-users with an uninterrupted power supply from utility services. Thus, the higher demand for electricity and unreliable grid infrastructure in emerging economies is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Market Companies:

ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd. is headquartered in Switzerland and operates the business under various segments such as Electrification Products, Industrial Automation, Robotics and Motion, and Corporate and Other. The company provides LVDG for various applications across industries.

Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco AB is headquartered in Sweden and offers products through the following business units: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The company provides mobile diesel generators in the LVDG category.

Briggs & Stratton Corp.

Briggs & Stratton Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Engines and Products. The company provides portable LVDGs and standby LVDGs.

Caterpillar Inc.

Caterpillar Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Resource Industries, Construction Industries, Energy and Transportation, and Financial Products. The company offers a range of LVDGs for various applications.

Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Electrified Power. The company offers LVDGs for various applications such as industrial, commercial, and residential.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • Commercial
  • Residential
  • Industrial

Low Voltage (LV) Diesel Generators Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
