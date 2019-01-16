Global Lubricants Market 2019-2023| Emergence of Bio-Based Lubricants to Boost Growth| Technavio

The global lubricants market is expected to post a CAGR close to 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand from end-user industries. Although the automotive industry is the key consumer of lubricants, the global lubricants market is also driven by construction, steel and cement, wind energy, agriculture, mining and oil drilling, marine, and aerospace industries. Therefore, with many such sectors involved with lubricants, the global lubricants markets is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of bio-based lubricants will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global lubricants market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global lubricants market: Emergence of bio-based lubricants

The adoption of bio-based lubricants in the global lubricants market is one of the latest trends followed by end-users and manufacturers. Vendors are manufacturing biodegradable lubricants. Compared with the petroleum-based lubricants, bio-based lubricants produce a cleaner, less toxic work environment for engine and hydraulic system workers. Bio-based lubricants also cost less over the product lifecycle owing to less maintenance, storage, and disposal requirements. These environment-friendly lubricants offer better safety due to higher flashpoints, constant viscosity, and less oil mist and vapor emissions. Moreover, many vendors are focusing on bioaccumulation and eco-toxicity to reduce adverse impacts on the environment. These bio-based lubricants degrade gradually and, therefore, leave minimal traces in the environment.

“Apart from the emergence of bio-based lubricants, the growing automotive industry, the high growth of construction industry in APAC, and the rising need for technological upgrade are some other major aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the global lubricants market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global lubricants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global lubricants market by application (automotive oils, industrial oils, process oils, metalworking fluids, and greases), by product (mineral oil-based lubricants, synthetic lubricants, bio-based lubricants) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 43%, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to continue dominating the global market and register the highest incremental growth of over 1%.

