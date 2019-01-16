Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Lubricants Market 2019-2023| Emergence of Bio-Based Lubricants to Boost Growth| Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 09:24am EST

The global lubricants market is expected to post a CAGR close to 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190116005503/en/

Technavio predicts the global lubricants market to post a CAGR close to 3% by 2023 (Graphic: Busines ...

Technavio predicts the global lubricants market to post a CAGR close to 3% by 2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the increasing demand from end-user industries. Although the automotive industry is the key consumer of lubricants, the global lubricants market is also driven by construction, steel and cement, wind energy, agriculture, mining and oil drilling, marine, and aerospace industries. Therefore, with many such sectors involved with lubricants, the global lubricants markets is expected to register a positive outlook during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the emergence of bio-based lubricants will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This global lubricants market 2019-2023 research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Global lubricants market: Emergence of bio-based lubricants

The adoption of bio-based lubricants in the global lubricants market is one of the latest trends followed by end-users and manufacturers. Vendors are manufacturing biodegradable lubricants. Compared with the petroleum-based lubricants, bio-based lubricants produce a cleaner, less toxic work environment for engine and hydraulic system workers. Bio-based lubricants also cost less over the product lifecycle owing to less maintenance, storage, and disposal requirements. These environment-friendly lubricants offer better safety due to higher flashpoints, constant viscosity, and less oil mist and vapor emissions. Moreover, many vendors are focusing on bioaccumulation and eco-toxicity to reduce adverse impacts on the environment. These bio-based lubricants degrade gradually and, therefore, leave minimal traces in the environment.

“Apart from the emergence of bio-based lubricants, the growing automotive industry, the high growth of construction industry in APAC, and the rising need for technological upgrade are some other major aspects that are expected to boost the growth of the global lubricants market,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global lubricants market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global lubricants market by application (automotive oils, industrial oils, process oils, metalworking fluids, and greases), by product (mineral oil-based lubricants, synthetic lubricants, bio-based lubricants) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 43%, followed by EMEA and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to continue dominating the global market and register the highest incremental growth of over 1%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:44aBLACK KNIGHT : Digital Closing Solution Helps Determine the Best Way to Close a Loan
PU
09:44aJAMES FISHER & SONS : Acquisitions of Martek and MSMC 16 January 2019
PU
09:44aAGRO FINANCE ADSITS : REIT with investment portfolio of 13 914 hectares agricultural land as December 31st, 2018
PU
09:44aSTOCKHOUSE.COM : Montoro Resources - Unearthing Canada's Energy Metals – Vanadium & Cobalt
PU
09:44aHP : 01.16.19HP Helps Brands Tap Into Print Personalization Market
PU
09:42aBLACKROCK : Assets Falls Sharply--Update
DJ
09:42aGUARDIAN PHARMACY SERVICES : Launches New St. Louis, Mo. Pharmacy
BU
09:41aMERKLE : Launches 2019 Marketing Imperatives, A CMO's Roadmap to People-Based Marketing
BU
09:41aFinancial Times and the National Association of Plan Advisors Recognize Centurion Group as a Top DC Retirement Plan Advisor
BU
09:40aROYAL NICKEL : RNC Minerals Closes $9 Million Bought Deal & Concurrent Private Placement Financing
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SNAP INC : SNAP : CFO Tim Stone to resign, shares drop 8 percent
2NORSK HYDRO : Brazilian Regulators Lift Embargo on Norsk Hydro Refinery
3KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL AG : KUEHNE UND NAGEL INTERNATIONAL : Danish freight firm DSV makes $4 billion ..
4FTSE 100 : Brexit deal defeat knocks London's blue chip stocks as pound weighs
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German carmakers warn hard Brexit would be 'fatal'

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.