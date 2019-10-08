Global Lubricants Market 2019-2023| Emergence of Bio-Based Lubricants to Boost Growth | Technavio

The lubricants market size is expected to post a CAGR close to 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005597/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global lubricants market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand from end-user industries is expected to boost the lubricants market growth during the forecast period. Although the automotive industry is a crucial end-user of lubricants, the market is also driven by end-users from agriculture, mining and oil drilling, construction, steel and cement, wind energy, and marine and aerospace industries. In the construction industry, lubricants are mainly used in earthmoving equipment owing to their anti-wear characteristics, excellent lubricity, and resistance to corrosion. Lubricants are also used as hydraulic fluids in the steel industry for various equipment including blast furnaces, bearings, pulley cranes, lifts, and engines, among others. Furthermore, lubricants are used in heavy-duty engine oils, axle and transmission oils, and greases.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30639

As per Technavio, the emergence of bio-based lubricants will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Lubricants Market: Emergence of Bio-Based Lubricants

Bio-based lubricants are gaining immense popularity as they produce a cleaner, less toxic work environment for the engine and hydraulic system workers. They also cost less over the product lifecycle owing to lower maintenance, storage, and disposal requirements. These environment-friendly lubricants offer better safety due to higher flashpoints, constant viscosity, and less oil mist and vapor emissions. As a result, the demand for bio-based lubricants is increasing, which is encouraging vendors to manufacture these biodegradable lubricants.

“Apart from the emergence of bio-based lubricants, other factors such as capacity expansions and product development, and the rising need for the technological upgrade will have a significant impact on the growth of the lubricants market during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Lubricants Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the lubricants market by application (automotive oils, industrial oils, process oils, metalworking fluids, and greases), product (mineral-oil based lubricants, synthetic lubricants, and bio-based lubricants) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA, and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market due to the high consumption of lubricants in industries such as automotive, construction, and refining.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005597/en/