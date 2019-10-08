Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Lubricants Market 2019-2023| Emergence of Bio-Based Lubricants to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

The lubricants market size is expected to post a CAGR close to 3% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191008005597/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global lubricants market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global lubricants market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing demand from end-user industries is expected to boost the lubricants market growth during the forecast period. Although the automotive industry is a crucial end-user of lubricants, the market is also driven by end-users from agriculture, mining and oil drilling, construction, steel and cement, wind energy, and marine and aerospace industries. In the construction industry, lubricants are mainly used in earthmoving equipment owing to their anti-wear characteristics, excellent lubricity, and resistance to corrosion. Lubricants are also used as hydraulic fluids in the steel industry for various equipment including blast furnaces, bearings, pulley cranes, lifts, and engines, among others. Furthermore, lubricants are used in heavy-duty engine oils, axle and transmission oils, and greases.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30639

As per Technavio, the emergence of bio-based lubricants will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Lubricants Market: Emergence of Bio-Based Lubricants

Bio-based lubricants are gaining immense popularity as they produce a cleaner, less toxic work environment for the engine and hydraulic system workers. They also cost less over the product lifecycle owing to lower maintenance, storage, and disposal requirements. These environment-friendly lubricants offer better safety due to higher flashpoints, constant viscosity, and less oil mist and vapor emissions. As a result, the demand for bio-based lubricants is increasing, which is encouraging vendors to manufacture these biodegradable lubricants.

“Apart from the emergence of bio-based lubricants, other factors such as capacity expansions and product development, and the rising need for the technological upgrade will have a significant impact on the growth of the lubricants market during the forecast period,says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Lubricants Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the lubricants market by application (automotive oils, industrial oils, process oils, metalworking fluids, and greases), product (mineral-oil based lubricants, synthetic lubricants, and bio-based lubricants) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The APAC region led the market in 2018, followed by EMEA, and the Americas respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to maintain its dominance over the global market due to the high consumption of lubricants in industries such as automotive, construction, and refining.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:41pSCISYS : PDMR and PCA Dealings
PU
12:41pCENTERPOINT ENERGY : Call CenterPoint Energy now for Cold Weather Rule protection
PU
12:41pSHAREHOLDER ALERT :   Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – GOOS
GL
12:40pNissan pins revival hopes on 'foreigner with a Japanese face'
RE
12:40pCAR CONNECTIVITY CONSORTIUM : Unveils New Features for Digital Key Specification
BU
12:40pU.S. Army Extends BAE Systems Contract for Bradley Fighting Vehicle Upgrades
BU
12:40peQube Gaming Limited Announces Interim Chief Executive Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer
NE
12:40pALYI – Alternet Systems Engages IW Global To Manage Potential $100 Million Strategic Financing Strategy
GL
12:39pISIGN MEDIA : Receives First Order from Hi-Tek Media for the Omni Veil Network
AQ
12:39pPREDICTIVE TECHNOLOGY GROUP, INC. : Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Capital Markets Day in New York: Wirecard increases Vision 2025
2Britain says 88% of imports to face no tariffs in event of no-deal Brexit
3U.S.-China strains over Hong Kong and minority rights hinder chance of trade deal
4C&C GROUP PLC : C&C : Euronext Dublin Market Cancellation Notice
5KERING : KERING : Luxury group Kering trims Puma stake with 500 million euro bond

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group