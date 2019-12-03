Global Luxury Car Ambient Lighting System Market 2019-2023 | Development of Integrated Comfort Features in Luxury Cars to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global luxury car ambient lighting system is expected to post a CAGR of more than 12% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005679/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global luxury car ambient lighting system market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Luxury carmakers are introducing configurable lighting systems that allow vehicle occupants to adjust the color and intensity of the ambient lights based on their personal needs. For instance, the configurable ambient lighting systems in Jaguar F-Type and Jaguar F-pace turn red on door grab handles, center console, and instrument cluster upon activating the dynamic mode. Such innovative features act as product differentiators and help increase profit margins for luxury car manufacturers. The increasing adoption of configurable lighting system is expected to fuel the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30936

As per Technavio, the development of integrated comfort features in luxury cars will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Luxury Car Ambient Lighting System Market: Development of Integrated Comfort Features in Luxury Cars

Luxury car manufacturers are integrating ambient lighting systems with various features such as climate control, seat heating/cooling, massaging functions, audio systems, fragrance dispersing systems, and others. For instance, the integrated ambient lighting system in the Mercedes-Benz S-Class changes according to the car’s ambient temperature and allows the user to set five intensity levels for four separate zones within the cabin. Such features eliminate the need for separate control systems, thereby reducing power consumption. This trend is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

“The development of single-chip LIN-LED driver ambient lighting and the integration of fiber optic ambient light into leather/vinyl surfaces will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Global Luxury Car Ambient Lighting System Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the global luxury car ambient lighting system market by application (executive luxury cars and super luxury cars) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

Europe led the market in 2018, followed by APAC, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. However, during the forecast period, APAC is expected to emerge as the largest market for luxury car ambient lighting system. This is due to the rising demand for super-luxury cars in developing countries such as India.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005679/en/