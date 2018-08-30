Global Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market Analysis 2017-2018 and Forecasts to 2026 by Type and Application - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Luxury Car Coachbuilding - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the Global Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Growing demand for custom, hand-built limited edition luxury vehicles and classic cars, consumers shift towards hi-tech and elegant environment-friendly cars are favouring the market growth.

However, decreasing profitability in coachbuilding is one of the major restraints hampering the market.

Europe is leading the Luxury Car Coachbuilding market due to the presence of huge number of luxury car manufacturers such as BMW and Audi are based in this region which is impacting on the increasing sales of premium and luxury cars.

Germany, France, Italy, and the UK will be the major contributors to the coachbuilders market as these regions have the largest manufacturers.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Global Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market, By Type

6 Global Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market, By Application

7 Global Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market, By Geography

8 Key Developments

9 Company Profiling

Mitsuoka Motors

Carrosserie Akkermans

N2A Motors

Moal Coachbuilders

TRASCO Bremen GmbH

Motorima

Ken Okuyama Cars

Carrozerria Castagna

Fioravanti

Zagato Milano

Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera

Carlsson Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH

Pininfarina

Italdesign Giugiaro

