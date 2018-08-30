Global Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market Analysis 2017-2018 and Forecasts to 2026 by Type and Application - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Luxury
Car Coachbuilding - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report
According to the report, the Global Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market is
expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
Growing demand for custom, hand-built limited edition luxury vehicles
and classic cars, consumers shift towards hi-tech and elegant
environment-friendly cars are favouring the market growth.
However, decreasing profitability in coachbuilding is one of the major
restraints hampering the market.
Europe is leading the Luxury Car Coachbuilding market due to the
presence of huge number of luxury car manufacturers such as BMW and Audi
are based in this region which is impacting on the increasing sales of
premium and luxury cars.
Germany, France, Italy, and the UK will be the major contributors to the
coachbuilders market as these regions have the largest manufacturers.
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
3 Market Trend Analysis
4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5 Global Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market, By Type
6 Global Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market, By Application
7 Global Luxury Car Coachbuilding Market, By Geography
8 Key Developments
9 Company Profiling
-
Mitsuoka Motors
-
Carrosserie Akkermans
-
N2A Motors
-
Moal Coachbuilders
-
TRASCO Bremen GmbH
-
Motorima
-
Ken Okuyama Cars
-
Carrozerria Castagna
-
Fioravanti
-
Ken Okuyama Cars
-
Zagato Milano
-
Carrozzeria Touring Superleggera
-
Carlsson Fahrzeugtechnik GmbH
-
Pininfarina
-
Italdesign Giugiaro
